The SuperBeing Breakthrough: Get Paid for Who You Are Instead of What You Do
Mike Koenigs
Workshops
60 Min
Mike Koenigs
English
Originally aired May 16, 2019

What if you could get paid for who you are instead of what you do or what you know? What would it feel like to be treated like a celebrity or influencer, and own a business category?

Well, it’s completely possible -- and can happen faster than you think.

In this session, Mike Koenigs will reveal several strategies that he has created alongside celebrity clients including Tony Robbins, Paula Abdul, Tim Ferriss, Richard Dreyfuss, Dave Asprey, JJ Virgin, John Assaraf, Brian Tracy, XPrize founder Peter Diamandis, Jorge Cruise, Harvey Mackay, Daniel Amen and Darren Hardy, as well as non-celebrity business owners who have had massive success increasing their prices and growing their customer base at the same time.

Koenigs has helped over 57,000 customers in 121 countries get noticed, amplify their message, create awareness, productize their knowledge, become bestselling authors, in-demand speakers and media masters. Learn how they got attention and engagement while increasing their income with integrity and authenticity.

Key takeaways:

  • The fastest way to elevate your brand and position yourself as an influencer
  • How to “borrow” celebrity status and meet celebrities
  • How to get noticed and share your message in a noisy world
  • A simple four-step system for closing big-ticket sales and enrolling clients in one call or meeting
  • How to turn your smartphone into a client-enrolling money machine
  • How to serve the clients that need you most and still make tons of money without sacrificing your lifestyle
     

About This Webinar

During a workshop subject matter experts will deliver structured content along with additional resources for independent study. These sessions may also include interactive elements such as group and individual projects. All workshops will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research ahead of time, and coming prepared with specific questions.

Speakers

Mike Koenigs

Mike Koenigs

Advisor to Tony Robbins, Dave Asprey, Paula Abdul, Darren Hardy, Peter Diamandis, Richard Dreyfuss, Brian Tracy and You!

The best way to “meet” Mike is by watching his short “Sizzle Reel”, narrated by Tony Robbins at www.MrBz.com/Sizzle.

Mike Koenigs helps business owners and entrepreneurs get paid for BEING, instead of DOING by becoming Transformational Business Influencers, authorities and thought-leaders to create impact, income and a great lifestyle.

His companies have helped over 57,000 customers in 121 countries get noticed, amplify their message, create awareness, productize their knowledge, become bestselling authors, in-demand speakers and media masters who get attention and engagement while increasing their income with integrity and authenticity.

He's helped over 1,800 business owners become bestselling authors with his "Publish and Profit" system. His M.A.P. (Mentor Advisor Partner) Program helps business owners reinvent themselves, their businesses, increase their income and status.

Mike is a 13-time #1 bestselling author, “Marketer of the Year”, serial entrepreneur, investor, filmmaker, international speaker and patented inventor. He built and sold two businesses Traffic Geyser and Instant Customer to publicly-traded companies. His first exit, Digital Cafe, was sold to the publicly-traded Interpublic Group.

He co-hosts the "Capability Amplifier" podcast with Strategic Coach founder, Dan Sullivan. The show focuses on elevating and amplifying your value in any industry, anywhere in the world so that you can command the highest prices and get paid for who you are, not what you do…

A passionate philanthropist, Mike has raised over $2.6mm for the “Just Like My Child” foundation.

He's outspoken about health, medicine and human longevity. A stage 3a colorectal cancer survivor; after completing 9 months of chemotherapy and 33 radiation treatments, his doctors say he’s healthy and cancer-free.

Mike has interviewed, consulted and advised celebrity clients, billionaires and bestselling authors including Tony Robbins, Paula Abdul, Richard Dreyfuss, Dave Asprey (Bulletproof Coffee Founder), JJ Virgin, John Assaraf, Brian Tracy, XPrize founder Peter Diamandis, Jorge Cruise, Harvey Mackay, Daniel Amen and Darren Hardy.

Originally from Minnesota, Mike lives in San Diego, CA with his wife Vivian and 16 year old son, Zak. Mike has been driving Tesla electric cars for 10 years and swims in the ocean daily when he’s at home in La Jolla.

