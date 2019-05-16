Advisor to Tony Robbins, Dave Asprey, Paula Abdul, Darren Hardy, Peter Diamandis, Richard Dreyfuss, Brian Tracy and You!

The best way to “meet” Mike is by watching his short “Sizzle Reel”, narrated by Tony Robbins at www.MrBz.com/Sizzle.

Mike Koenigs helps business owners and entrepreneurs get paid for BEING, instead of DOING by becoming Transformational Business Influencers, authorities and thought-leaders to create impact, income and a great lifestyle.

His companies have helped over 57,000 customers in 121 countries get noticed, amplify their message, create awareness, productize their knowledge, become bestselling authors, in-demand speakers and media masters who get attention and engagement while increasing their income with integrity and authenticity.

He's helped over 1,800 business owners become bestselling authors with his "Publish and Profit" system. His M.A.P. (Mentor Advisor Partner) Program helps business owners reinvent themselves, their businesses, increase their income and status.

Mike is a 13-time #1 bestselling author, “Marketer of the Year”, serial entrepreneur, investor, filmmaker, international speaker and patented inventor. He built and sold two businesses Traffic Geyser and Instant Customer to publicly-traded companies. His first exit, Digital Cafe, was sold to the publicly-traded Interpublic Group.

He co-hosts the "Capability Amplifier" podcast with Strategic Coach founder, Dan Sullivan. The show focuses on elevating and amplifying your value in any industry, anywhere in the world so that you can command the highest prices and get paid for who you are, not what you do…

A passionate philanthropist, Mike has raised over $2.6mm for the “Just Like My Child” foundation.

He's outspoken about health, medicine and human longevity. A stage 3a colorectal cancer survivor; after completing 9 months of chemotherapy and 33 radiation treatments, his doctors say he’s healthy and cancer-free.

Mike has interviewed, consulted and advised celebrity clients, billionaires and bestselling authors including Tony Robbins, Paula Abdul, Richard Dreyfuss, Dave Asprey (Bulletproof Coffee Founder), JJ Virgin, John Assaraf, Brian Tracy, XPrize founder Peter Diamandis, Jorge Cruise, Harvey Mackay, Daniel Amen and Darren Hardy.

Originally from Minnesota, Mike lives in San Diego, CA with his wife Vivian and 16 year old son, Zak. Mike has been driving Tesla electric cars for 10 years and swims in the ocean daily when he’s at home in La Jolla.