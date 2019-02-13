Originally aired Feb 13, 2019
What's in store for SEO in 2019? It’s important to consider which elements of your SEO campaign will be relevant throughout the new year and which ones should fall by the wayside. Join us as we explore the four pillars of SEO in 2019: keywords, content, user experience and link building.
Key takeaways:
- Drivers of online traffic and the importance of SEO
- Keyword research and competitive analysis
- On-page optimization
- Off-Page optimization
- Link building strategies