SEO in 2019: How Modern Marketers Must Adapt
Originally aired Feb 13, 2019

What's in store for SEO in 2019? It’s important to consider which elements of your SEO campaign will be relevant throughout the new year and which ones should fall by the wayside. Join us as we explore the four pillars of SEO in 2019: keywords, content, user experience and link building.

Key takeaways:

  • Drivers of online traffic and the importance of SEO
  • Keyword research and competitive analysis
  • On-page optimization
  • Off-Page optimization
  • Link building strategies

During a workshop subject matter experts will deliver structured content along with additional resources for independent study. These sessions may also include interactive elements such as group and individual projects. All workshops will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research ahead of time, and coming prepared with specific questions.

Michael Peggs

SEO & PPC Expert, Digital Marketing Strategist, Entrepreneur
Michael Peggs is the founder of Marccx Media, a digital marketing agency specializing in Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Pay Per Click Advertising (PPC) and Paid Social. Peggs works with e-commerce stores, online publishers, B2B and SAAS companies to drive conversations and conversions across the sales funnel. His clients include The New York Times, Shutterfly, Sotheby’s Institute of Art and The Truth Initiative. Before Marccx, Peggs worked at Google in business development, forming digital media and advertising partnerships in the United States and Asia. He is a long-time contributor to The Huffington Post, Fast Company Magazine and Business Insider as well as a podcaster, hosting the iTunes Top 10 New & Noteworthy Podcast You University.

