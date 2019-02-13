Discover how your audience is searching for your product or service, and learn how to capture their intent.

Originally aired Feb 13, 2019

What's in store for SEO in 2019? It’s important to consider which elements of your SEO campaign will be relevant throughout the new year and which ones should fall by the wayside. Join us as we explore the four pillars of SEO in 2019: keywords, content, user experience and link building.

Key takeaways: