Originally aired Jun 08, 2023

If you are looking to make more money or upgrade your side hustle, then join our next Entrepreneur+ Subscribers-Only Call on Thursday, June 8 at 2 PM ET with side hustle experts Michael and Lauryn Bosstick, creators of the massively-successful podcast and product line The Skinny Confidential.

Learn how they fostered a community of millions through authentic brand building. In addition, gain insights on working with your partner, embracing their strengths, and encouraging clear communication.

They will cover the following:

Their pillars for growing a personal brand into a full-fledged business

Tips on how authentic brand building can foster a community of millions

How to leverage and nurture your organic community

Best practices for working with your partner

Strategies for creating content and building products to keep your audience engaged

And anything else you want to ask!

What is a Subscribers-Only Call?

How to access as a subscriber:

About the speakers:

Lauryn Evarts Bosstick is a multi-hyphenate entrepreneur, podcaster, investor, best-selling author, and creator behind lifestyle brand The Skinny Confidential. In 2011, Lauryn launched her brand with a blog that features uncensored advice spanning everything from entrepreneurship, skincare, relationships, wellness and more.

Under The Skinny Confidential umbrella, Lauryn also hosts the top-rated podcast, "The "Skinny Confidential Him & Her" with her husband Michael, which boasts over 200M downloads and dives deep into the mindset of constantly leveling up. Guests include Ellie Goulding, Barbara Corcoran, Dr. Andrew Huberman and Scarlett Johansson. In 2021, Lauryn released her first products, The Hot Mess Ice Roller and Ice Queen Face Oil, and has continued to disrupt the preventative beauty industry with a line of on-the-pulse tools driven by her community that have repeatedly sold out.

Lauryn is also the author of two books, The Skinny Confidential: A Babe's Sexy, Sassy Fitness and Lifestyle Guide, and national best-seller, Get The Fuck Out of The Sun, an in-your-face preventative skincare bible with routines, products, tips and insider secrets from 100+ of the world's best skincare gurus.

She currently resides in Austin, TX with her husband and business partner, Michael Bosstick, their daughter Zaza, son Townes and two pups.

Michael Bosstick is the CEO and Co-Founder of the Dear Media podcast network. Previously, Michael built digital brands and direct-to-consumer businesses. In 2016, Michael and his wife launched The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast, which has become one of the top podcasts in the world, hitting over 150 million downloads. Dear Media came after Michael and Lauryn bootstrapped, self-produced, hosted & monetized their popular podcast. This led Michael to believe in the future of podcasts as a platform to launch brands and media properties. After joining a prominent network, it became clear there was a gap in marrying audio to digital channels while capturing new revenue and growth opportunities. The couple went back to self-producing and paved the way for Dear Media's business model. After analyzing the space, they realized there was little female representation in podcasting. Aiming to change this, Michael partnered with Raina Penchansky and created Dear Media.