Entrepreneur+ Subscribers-Only Call | Discover How These 2 Founders Turned Their Side Hustle into a Million-Dollar Lifestyle Brand Learn how you can transform your personal brand into a thriving business empire with co-founders of The Skinny Confidential.
If you are looking to make more money or upgrade your side hustle, then join our next Entrepreneur+ Subscribers-Only Call on Thursday, June 8 at 2 PM ET with side hustle experts Michael and Lauryn Bosstick, creators of the massively-successful podcast and product line The Skinny Confidential.
Learn how they fostered a community of millions through authentic brand building. In addition, gain insights on working with your partner, embracing their strengths, and encouraging clear communication.
They will cover the following:
- Their pillars for growing a personal brand into a full-fledged business
- Tips on how authentic brand building can foster a community of millions
- How to leverage and nurture your organic community
- Best practices for working with your partner
- Strategies for creating content and building products to keep your audience engaged
- And anything else you want to ask!
This event is only for Entrepreneur+ subscribers, but you can become a subscriber for FREE. Use code 1FREE at checkout for one month of all access to Entrepreneur.com, including our premium content and the ability to participate in our Subscribers-Only Call.
What is a Subscribers-Only Call?
It's an exclusive, live Q&A for Entrepreneur+ members with some of the biggest and best names in business. On this interactive call, Entrepreneur+ members have the opportunity to talk to real entrepreneurs and get tips and insights that will help you grow your business or personal brand. If you can't make this one, stay tuned — we hold these calls monthly.
How to access as a subscriber:
There are two ways to make sure you don't miss out on this event. Follow this link for easy setup on your Entrepreneur+ homepage. Or, check your inbox for an [Entrepreneur+ Exclusive] email that contains the private link to the event. We will also notify your email right before the event to make sure you don't miss out.
Having issues signing up for the call? Email us at subscribe@entrepreneur.com.
About the speakers:
Lauryn Evarts Bosstick is a multi-hyphenate entrepreneur, podcaster, investor, best-selling author, and creator behind lifestyle brand The Skinny Confidential. In 2011, Lauryn launched her brand with a blog that features uncensored advice spanning everything from entrepreneurship, skincare, relationships, wellness and more.
Under The Skinny Confidential umbrella, Lauryn also hosts the top-rated podcast, "The "Skinny Confidential Him & Her" with her husband Michael, which boasts over 200M downloads and dives deep into the mindset of constantly leveling up. Guests include Ellie Goulding, Barbara Corcoran, Dr. Andrew Huberman and Scarlett Johansson. In 2021, Lauryn released her first products, The Hot Mess Ice Roller and Ice Queen Face Oil, and has continued to disrupt the preventative beauty industry with a line of on-the-pulse tools driven by her community that have repeatedly sold out.
Lauryn is also the author of two books, The Skinny Confidential: A Babe's Sexy, Sassy Fitness and Lifestyle Guide, and national best-seller, Get The Fuck Out of The Sun, an in-your-face preventative skincare bible with routines, products, tips and insider secrets from 100+ of the world's best skincare gurus.
She currently resides in Austin, TX with her husband and business partner, Michael Bosstick, their daughter Zaza, son Townes and two pups.
Michael Bosstick is the CEO and Co-Founder of the Dear Media podcast network. Previously, Michael built digital brands and direct-to-consumer businesses. In 2016, Michael and his wife launched The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast, which has become one of the top podcasts in the world, hitting over 150 million downloads. Dear Media came after Michael and Lauryn bootstrapped, self-produced, hosted & monetized their popular podcast. This led Michael to believe in the future of podcasts as a platform to launch brands and media properties. After joining a prominent network, it became clear there was a gap in marrying audio to digital channels while capturing new revenue and growth opportunities. The couple went back to self-producing and paved the way for Dear Media's business model. After analyzing the space, they realized there was little female representation in podcasting. Aiming to change this, Michael partnered with Raina Penchansky and created Dear Media.
