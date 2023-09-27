Webinars & Events

Overcoming Investor Pitch Anxiety
Starting a Business

Overcoming Investor Pitch Anxiety

Description

Originally aired Sep 27, 2023

Join us for an empowering session on "Overcoming Investor Pitch Anxiety." Delving deep into the psychology of pitch-related fears, this webinar will illuminate the common barriers that entrepreneurs face when stepping into the spotlight. Whether you're a seasoned business owner or just starting your entrepreneurial journey, the pressure of capturing investors' attention can be daunting. Through this engaging session, we'll unravel the roots of your anxieties and introduce effective techniques to manage and conquer them, ensuring you present with confidence and clarity every time.

Key Takeaways:

  • Understand the underlying psychological triggers of pitch-related anxieties.
  • Discover actionable strategies to harness nervous energy and transform it into persuasive power.
  • Learn the art of crafting a compelling narrative irrespective of external pressures.
  • Equip yourself with proven relaxation and preparation techniques to maintain pitch poise.
  • Boost your confidence and turn every pitch opportunity into a potential success story!

Live and Upcoming View Schedule

Guarding Your Digital Fort: Cybersecurity for Entrepreneurs
in 19 days
Running a Business
Guarding Your Digital Fort: Cybersecurity for Entrepreneurs
Learn More
The National Franchise Show - Atlanta
in 20 days
Starting a Business
The National Franchise Show - Atlanta
Learn More
Grow Your Local Business With These Low-Cost Marketing Tricks
in 24 days
Marketing
Grow Your Local Business With These Low-Cost Marketing Tricks
Emily Washcovick Emily Washcovick
Learn More
5 Things Successful Businesses Do to Fight Cybercrime
in 25 days
Running a Business
5 Things Successful Businesses Do to Fight Cybercrime
Learn More