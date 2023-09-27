Originally aired Sep 27, 2023

Join us for an empowering session on "Overcoming Investor Pitch Anxiety." Delving deep into the psychology of pitch-related fears, this webinar will illuminate the common barriers that entrepreneurs face when stepping into the spotlight. Whether you're a seasoned business owner or just starting your entrepreneurial journey, the pressure of capturing investors' attention can be daunting. Through this engaging session, we'll unravel the roots of your anxieties and introduce effective techniques to manage and conquer them, ensuring you present with confidence and clarity every time.

Key Takeaways: