Originally aired Feb 26, 2019 When an entrepreneur has a great business idea, they often start executing the idea without addressing the all-important issue of taxes. The focus of this workshop is understanding what is legally required while also learning how to minimize tax obligations. Participants will also learn how to incorporate tax planning into their business operations in order to minimize their tax burdens. Key takeaways: Gain a better understanding of business tax requirements and considerations for entrepreneurs

Learn how to best take advantage of business deductions and credits

Understand the need to know forms and filings

Discover the importance and best practices for record keeping

About This Webinar

During a workshop subject matter experts will deliver structured content along with additional resources for independent study. These sessions may also include interactive elements such as group and individual projects. All workshops will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research ahead of time, and coming prepared with specific questions.