Webinars

Taxes for Entrepreneurs Demystified
Running a Business

Taxes for Entrepreneurs Demystified

Alex Smith Alex Smith
Unlock Access
To Get Started Become an Entrepreneur Insider. Learn More

Description

Type:
Workshops
Duration:
90 Min
Speaker:
Alex Smith
Language:
English
Originally aired Feb 26, 2019

When an entrepreneur has a great business idea, they often start executing the idea without addressing the all-important issue of taxes. The focus of this workshop is understanding what is legally required while also learning how to minimize tax obligations. Participants will also learn how to incorporate tax planning into their business operations in order to minimize their tax burdens.

Key takeaways:

  • Gain a better understanding of business tax requirements and considerations for entrepreneurs
  • Learn how to best take advantage of business deductions and credits
  • Understand the need to know forms and filings
  • Discover the importance and best practices for record keeping

 

About This Webinar

During a workshop subject matter experts will deliver structured content along with additional resources for independent study. These sessions may also include interactive elements such as group and individual projects. All workshops will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research ahead of time, and coming prepared with specific questions.

Speakers

Alex Smith

Alex Smith

CPA/Partner/Business Manager
Alex earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a Master of Science in Accounting from Babson College. He began his career in public accounting in the Boston office of Deloitte & Touche where he consulted with public and private companies in various industries. He then joined a boutique CPA firm in Beverly Hills where he shifted his focus to advising entrepreneurs, executives, real estate developers, entertainers, and high‐net worth individuals. In 2015, Alex joined Mann Gelon Glodney Gumerove Yee LLP firm where he serves as a tax advisor and business manager to many of the firm’s largest and most complex clients.

Live and Upcoming View Schedule

How to Become a World Class Speaker with VaynerSpeakers CEO Zach Nadler
in 11 days
Personal Growth
How to Become a World Class Speaker with VaynerSpeakers CEO Zach Nadler
Jason Feifer Jason Feifer
Learn More
Entrepreneur Insider Live Event: How to Make More Money With Content Marketing
in 14 days
Marketing
Entrepreneur Insider Live Event: How to Make More Money With Content Marketing
Entrepreneur Insider Entrepreneur Insider
Learn More
Everything Every Entrepreneur Needs to Know About Personal Marketing
in 19 days
Marketing
Everything Every Entrepreneur Needs to Know About Personal Marketing
Anna Vatuone Anna Vatuone
Learn More
Learn How to Rapidly Scale a Business Without Any Investors
in 25 days
Starting a Business
Learn How to Rapidly Scale a Business Without Any Investors
Max Baumann ,   Jake Savage
Learn More