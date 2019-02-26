Taxes for Entrepreneurs Demystified Discover how you can reduce your income tax mistakes and maximize your returns.
Originally aired Feb 26, 2019
When an entrepreneur has a great business idea, they often start executing the idea without addressing the all-important issue of taxes. The focus of this workshop is understanding what is legally required while also learning how to minimize tax obligations. Participants will also learn how to incorporate tax planning into their business operations in order to minimize their tax burdens.
Key takeaways:
- Gain a better understanding of business tax requirements and considerations for entrepreneurs
- Learn how to best take advantage of business deductions and credits
- Understand the need to know forms and filings
- Discover the importance and best practices for record keeping
