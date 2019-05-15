Webinars

Networking Roundtable
Networking

Networking Roundtable

Originally aired May 15, 2019

Connect with other members of the Entrepreneur Insider community during this online networking event. During the first 30 minutes, you’ll experience “Speed Networking,” which involves being placed in a group of two to three people, allowing for more opportunities to connect on a personal level. After, we’ll reconnect as a larger group to share experiences and interact with fellow members.

Moderated by a member of the Entrepreneur Insider team, this is your opportunity to connect with your peers in a casual online environment.  

Key Takeaways:

  • Chat with other entrepreneurs in real time
  • Bounce ideas and problem-solve with your peers
  • Share weekly wins (and heartaches) with people who know what you’re going through
  • Explore partnership opportunities
  • Gain insight on resources and tools to help grow your business

 

Roundtable discussions provide an opportunity for members to interact outside of structured events. Multiple instances of roundtables - conducted via Zoom - will be available throughout the week, each with a dedicated theme. To fully participate, come prepared with a few talking points, and be willing to provide feedback to the community.

Terry Rice

Digital Marketing Expert-in-Residence, Entrepreneur
Terry Rice is the Digital Marketing Expert-in-Residence at Entrepreneur. His experience includes consulting roles at both Adobe and Facebook. In addition to working with established companies, he serves as a startup mentor at organizations including Techstars and the NYU Entrepreneurial Institute.

