Networking Roundtable Connect with your peers in a casual online environment.
Connect with other members of the Entrepreneur Insider community during this online networking event. During the first 30 minutes, you’ll experience “Speed Networking,” which involves being placed in a group of two to three people, allowing for more opportunities to connect on a personal level. After, we’ll reconnect as a larger group to share experiences and interact with fellow members.
Moderated by a member of the Entrepreneur Insider team, this is your opportunity to connect with your peers in a casual online environment.
Key Takeaways:
- Chat with other entrepreneurs in real time
- Bounce ideas and problem-solve with your peers
- Share weekly wins (and heartaches) with people who know what you’re going through
- Explore partnership opportunities
- Gain insight on resources and tools to help grow your business
