Accelerate Your Entrepreneur Journey and Expand Your Entrepreneur Mindset
Accelerate Your Entrepreneur Journey and Expand Your Entrepreneur Mindset

Daniel Priestley
Workshops
60 Min
Daniel Priestley
English
Originally aired Jun 05, 2019

The journey of growing a business is more predictable than most people think. There are certain problems and frustrations that come along at very predictable times, and there are also certain ways to overcome them if you know the journey ahead of you.

After interviewing and working with thousands of entrepreneurs and leaders, Daniel Priestley and his team at Dent noticed some strong trends around the problems and payoffs along the way. Based on research and experience -- and also reflective of Big Data -- these insights can be invaluable for any business, and it is therefore well worth knowing where you currently are in your own entrepreneur journey, before you can strategically plan and move forward.

Key Takeaways:

  • Learn more about the entrepreneur journey, and its different stages
  • Discover which stage your business is at, what challenges you can expect, and how to quickly address them
  • Learn what you need to do at each stage of the entrepreneur journey to accelerate the growth of your business
  • Understand the three different mindsets in every entrepreneur, and how to make them work for you throughout the entrepreneur journey

During a workshop subject matter experts will deliver structured content along with additional resources for independent study. These sessions may also include interactive elements such as group and individual projects. All workshops will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research ahead of time, and coming prepared with specific questions.

Daniel Priestley

Daniel Priestley

CEO, Dent Global
Daniel Priestley is the author of four best-selling entrepreneurship books. He's the co-founder of Dent Global, a leading business accelerator in the UK, USA, Australia, Singapore and Canada. He's named in the Top 10 Business Advisors in the UK.

