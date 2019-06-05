Originally aired Jun 05, 2019

The journey of growing a business is more predictable than most people think. There are certain problems and frustrations that come along at very predictable times, and there are also certain ways to overcome them if you know the journey ahead of you.

After interviewing and working with thousands of entrepreneurs and leaders, Daniel Priestley and his team at Dent noticed some strong trends around the problems and payoffs along the way. Based on research and experience -- and also reflective of Big Data -- these insights can be invaluable for any business, and it is therefore well worth knowing where you currently are in your own entrepreneur journey, before you can strategically plan and move forward.

Key Takeaways: