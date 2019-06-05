Accelerate Your Entrepreneur Journey and Expand Your Entrepreneur Mindset The 'entrepreneur journey' is more predictable than people think. Discover its different stages, and gear your business up for growth.
Originally aired Jun 05, 2019
The journey of growing a business is more predictable than most people think. There are certain problems and frustrations that come along at very predictable times, and there are also certain ways to overcome them if you know the journey ahead of you.
After interviewing and working with thousands of entrepreneurs and leaders, Daniel Priestley and his team at Dent noticed some strong trends around the problems and payoffs along the way. Based on research and experience -- and also reflective of Big Data -- these insights can be invaluable for any business, and it is therefore well worth knowing where you currently are in your own entrepreneur journey, before you can strategically plan and move forward.
Key Takeaways:
- Learn more about the entrepreneur journey, and its different stages
- Discover which stage your business is at, what challenges you can expect, and how to quickly address them
- Learn what you need to do at each stage of the entrepreneur journey to accelerate the growth of your business
- Understand the three different mindsets in every entrepreneur, and how to make them work for you throughout the entrepreneur journey
Upcoming Webinar
Women Entrepreneurs: Fund, Market, and Scale Your Business
Whether you're at the ideation stage, just started your venture, or looking to scale, this webinar will address three crucial pillars for success: funding, marketing, and scaling. Register now →
How to Recruit, Retain and Motivate Your Hourly Workforce
Join our webinar on February 29th as our expert, Scott Greenberg, unveils the keys to building and leading top-performing hourly teams. Register now!
The CFO's Daily Checklist: 10 Strategies to Be More Efficient and Effective
Join us for this free webinar and learn concrete strategies that you can use to manage yourself and others as a financial professional ... and so much more.
How to Make the Leap From the Corporate World to Entrepreneurship
Join our transformative webinar as special guest, Launi King, shares her journey from corporate success to entrepreneurship. Discover how you can walk the same path. Secure your spot now!
Black Founder Spotlight: Chrishon Lampley of Love Cork Screw Wines
Join us live on February 20th at 2:00 PM ET and learn how to stand out in a crowded marketplace with Chrishon Lampley, founder of Love Cork Screw.