Originally aired Jun 21, 2019 Every industry revolves around Key People of Influence. Their names come up in conversation. They attract opportunities. They earn more money. Many people think it takes decades of hard work, academic qualifications and a generous measure of good luck to become a Key Person of Influence. In this webinar, Daniel Priestley will show you that the five-step strategy to fast-tracking your way to the inner circle of the industry your love. Key Takeaways: Discover the five key problems that entrepreneurs face when trying to run and grow a business

Learn the five-step methodology that's helped thousands of entrepreneurs globally to become more visible, valuable and well-connected in their industry

Develop a powerful answer to the question "What do you do?" and communicate your value with clarity

Understand how to establish credibility and get your message into the hands of those who matter to increase the growth of your business

Learn how to turn your skills, talents and expertise into scalable products that people want to buy

Discover how to get you and your brand recognised in the media -- online and offline -- along with putting a face to your business

Learn how to create opportunities by partnering with high performers

