Become a Key Person of Influence in Your Industry
Daniel Priestley Daniel Priestley
Workshops
60 Min
Daniel Priestley
English
Originally aired Jun 21, 2019

Every industry revolves around Key People of Influence. Their names come up in conversation. They attract opportunities. They earn more money. Many people think it takes decades of hard work, academic qualifications and a generous measure of good luck to become a Key Person of Influence. In this webinar, Daniel Priestley will show you that the five-step strategy to fast-tracking your way to the inner circle of the industry your love.

Key Takeaways:

  • Discover the five key problems that entrepreneurs face when trying to run and grow a business
  • Learn the five-step methodology that's helped thousands of entrepreneurs globally to become more visible, valuable and well-connected in their industry
  • Develop a powerful answer to the question "What do you do?" and communicate your value with clarity
  • Understand how to establish credibility and get your message into the hands of those who matter to increase the growth of your business
  • Learn how to turn your skills, talents and expertise into scalable products that people want to buy
  • Discover how to get you and your brand recognised in the media -- online and offline -- along with putting a face to your business
  • Learn how to create opportunities by partnering with high performers

About This Webinar

During a workshop subject matter experts will deliver structured content along with additional resources for independent study. These sessions may also include interactive elements such as group and individual projects. All workshops will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research ahead of time, and coming prepared with specific questions.

Daniel Priestley

CEO, Dent Global
Daniel Priestley is the author of four best-selling entrepreneurship books. He's the co-founder of Dent Global, a leading business accelerator in the UK, USA, Australia, Singapore and Canada. He's named in the Top 10 Business Advisors in the UK.

