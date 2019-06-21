Discover why your business needs a 'key person of influence' to stand out and scale up, and how to become one of the most highly valued, highly paid people in your industry.

Originally aired Jun 21, 2019

Every industry revolves around Key People of Influence. Their names come up in conversation. They attract opportunities. They earn more money. Many people think it takes decades of hard work, academic qualifications and a generous measure of good luck to become a Key Person of Influence. In this webinar, Daniel Priestley will show you that the five-step strategy to fast-tracking your way to the inner circle of the industry your love.

Key Takeaways: