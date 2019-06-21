Become a Key Person of Influence in Your Industry Discover why your business needs a 'key person of influence' to stand out and scale up, and how to become one of the most highly valued, highly paid people in your industry.
Originally aired Jun 21, 2019
Every industry revolves around Key People of Influence. Their names come up in conversation. They attract opportunities. They earn more money. Many people think it takes decades of hard work, academic qualifications and a generous measure of good luck to become a Key Person of Influence. In this webinar, Daniel Priestley will show you that the five-step strategy to fast-tracking your way to the inner circle of the industry your love.
Key Takeaways:
- Discover the five key problems that entrepreneurs face when trying to run and grow a business
- Learn the five-step methodology that's helped thousands of entrepreneurs globally to become more visible, valuable and well-connected in their industry
- Develop a powerful answer to the question "What do you do?" and communicate your value with clarity
- Understand how to establish credibility and get your message into the hands of those who matter to increase the growth of your business
- Learn how to turn your skills, talents and expertise into scalable products that people want to buy
- Discover how to get you and your brand recognised in the media -- online and offline -- along with putting a face to your business
- Learn how to create opportunities by partnering with high performers
Upcoming Webinar
Women Entrepreneurs: Fund, Market, and Scale Your Business
Whether you're at the ideation stage, just started your venture, or looking to scale, this webinar will address three crucial pillars for success: funding, marketing, and scaling. Register now →
How to Recruit, Retain and Motivate Your Hourly Workforce
Join our webinar on February 29th as our expert, Scott Greenberg, unveils the keys to building and leading top-performing hourly teams. Register now!
The CFO's Daily Checklist: 10 Strategies to Be More Efficient and Effective
Join us for this free webinar and learn concrete strategies that you can use to manage yourself and others as a financial professional ... and so much more.
How to Make the Leap From the Corporate World to Entrepreneurship
Join our transformative webinar as special guest, Launi King, shares her journey from corporate success to entrepreneurship. Discover how you can walk the same path. Secure your spot now!
Black Founder Spotlight: Chrishon Lampley of Love Cork Screw Wines
Join us live on February 20th at 2:00 PM ET and learn how to stand out in a crowded marketplace with Chrishon Lampley, founder of Love Cork Screw.