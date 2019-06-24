Webinars

Get Oversubscribed, and Get People Lining Up to Do Business With You
Running a Business

Get Oversubscribed, and Get People Lining Up to Do Business With You

Daniel Priestley Daniel Priestley
Create a Free Entrepreneur Account to Watch
Watch For Free

Description

Type:
Workshops
Duration:
60 Min
Speaker:
Daniel Priestley
Language:
English
Originally aired Jun 24, 2019

There are people who don't chase clients -- clients chase them. In a world of endless choices, why does this happen? Why do people queue up? Why do they pay more? Why will they book months in advance? Why are these people and products in such high demand? And how can you get a slice of that action?

In this webinar, entrepreneur and bestselling author Daniel Priestley explains why and, more importantly, how to run your business like a "Campaign Driven Enterprise," so that you can stop chasing clients and have them lining up to do business with you instead.

Key Takeaways:

  • Discover what oversubscribed businesses are doing right
  • Learn what it means to run your business like a Campaign Driven Enterprise
  • Understand how to create and sustain periods of high demand throughout the year through effective campaigns
  • Discover the five-step campaign process that any business can implement

About This Webinar

During a workshop subject matter experts will deliver structured content along with additional resources for independent study. These sessions may also include interactive elements such as group and individual projects. All workshops will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research ahead of time, and coming prepared with specific questions.

Speakers

Daniel Priestley

Daniel Priestley

CEO, Dent Global
Daniel Priestley is the author of four best-selling entrepreneurship books. He's the co-founder of Dent Global, a leading business accelerator in the UK, USA, Australia, Singapore and Canada. He's named in the Top 10 Business Advisors in the UK.

Live and Upcoming View Schedule

How to Become a World Class Speaker with VaynerSpeakers CEO Zach Nadler
in 11 days
Personal Growth
How to Become a World Class Speaker with VaynerSpeakers CEO Zach Nadler
Jason Feifer Jason Feifer
Learn More
Entrepreneur Insider Live Event: How to Make More Money With Content Marketing
in 14 days
Marketing
Entrepreneur Insider Live Event: How to Make More Money With Content Marketing
Entrepreneur Insider Entrepreneur Insider
Learn More
Everything Every Entrepreneur Needs to Know About Personal Marketing
in 19 days
Marketing
Everything Every Entrepreneur Needs to Know About Personal Marketing
Anna Vatuone Anna Vatuone
Learn More
Learn How to Rapidly Scale a Business Without Any Investors
in 25 days
Starting a Business
Learn How to Rapidly Scale a Business Without Any Investors
Max Baumann ,   Jake Savage
Learn More