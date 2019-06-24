Originally aired Jun 24, 2019

There are people who don't chase clients -- clients chase them. In a world of endless choices, why does this happen? Why do people queue up? Why do they pay more? Why will they book months in advance? Why are these people and products in such high demand? And how can you get a slice of that action?

In this webinar, entrepreneur and bestselling author Daniel Priestley explains why and, more importantly, how to run your business like a "Campaign Driven Enterprise," so that you can stop chasing clients and have them lining up to do business with you instead.

Key Takeaways: