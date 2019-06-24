Get Oversubscribed, and Get People Lining Up to Do Business With You Find out how to ensure demand outstrips supply for your product or service.
Originally aired Jun 24, 2019
There are people who don't chase clients -- clients chase them. In a world of endless choices, why does this happen? Why do people queue up? Why do they pay more? Why will they book months in advance? Why are these people and products in such high demand? And how can you get a slice of that action?
In this webinar, entrepreneur and bestselling author Daniel Priestley explains why and, more importantly, how to run your business like a "Campaign Driven Enterprise," so that you can stop chasing clients and have them lining up to do business with you instead.
Key Takeaways:
- Discover what oversubscribed businesses are doing right
- Learn what it means to run your business like a Campaign Driven Enterprise
- Understand how to create and sustain periods of high demand throughout the year through effective campaigns
- Discover the five-step campaign process that any business can implement
