For Franchisees With This Glowing Skincare Brand, The Sky's The Limit

Buying into a franchise system can be an extremely simple, profitable, and rewarding way to become a business owner. Yet, finding the right opportunity to invest in can be an intimidating process. Sometimes the opportunity looks great on paper, but after months of research on startup costs, locations, or available franchisee support, you might find that your initial excitement is starting to fade.

Heyday Skincare

Heyday Skincare is looking to change all of that with their franchise model.

Heyday has already signed more than 100 franchise agreements for new locations across the U.S. and aims to open at least 300 locations by 2026. For Heyday franchisees, the sky's the limit with this vibrant, growth-focused franchise opportunity.

A fresh take on skincare that people love.

The idea for Heyday came to co-founder and CEO Adam Ross during a casual brunch conversation with friends. The conversation centered around how difficult it is to find an affordable facial, which got the wheels turning for Ross and his business partner, Michael Pollak. Following months of research, Heyday was born.

Heyday's mission is to bring facial treatments out of the traditional, high-cost spa environment, and provide clients with education and personalized skincare services that tailor to their evolving, one-of-a-kind skin. Heyday opened the doors to its first New York City location in 2015, and "the brand was an immediate success," says Arielle Mortimer, Heyday's COO. "Heyday was voted 'Best Facial' by New York Magazine within the first year of opening. And even further, clients were returning on more than just a monthly basis."

This explosive response confirmed there was indeed a market to be tapped into, and plans for expansion began to pick up. As Heyday's founders began to discuss how they could scale the brand beyond a handful of stores, franchising quickly materialized as the way forward. So, Heyday connected with Level 5 Capital Partners (L5), a growth equity firm with extensive franchise expertise, to help build a model for a successful franchising opportunity.

A hot new market for franchising.

Heyday launched its franchise program last year, with support from L5. What's revolutionary about Heyday, apart from their personalized approach to skincare, is the scalability of the franchise opportunity. "We did a deep analysis on the unit model, and there's the business of Heyday, but there's also the business of the street corner. And we were able to determine that the street corners that they were at had a realistic chance to translate well out to the rest of America," explains Chris Kenny, managing partner at L5. With over 500 territories across the U.S. already primed for a Heyday storefront, potential franchisees can capitalize on these highly researched, ready-to-open locations.

Plus, Heyday's initial investment costs, which range from $768,300 to $1,012,300, coupled with an average revenue of $2.1 million*, create an incredibly lucrative opportunity that yields an ROI in just two years of operation for interested franchisees in these locations compared to other wellness and beauty brands.

"Another aspect that sets us apart as a franchise opportunity is our team," Mortimer says. "All the way from our support offices to our investors to our network of estheticians, our team gives us an extremely competitive edge."

Those looking to begin a franchise relationship with Heyday receive a "white glove service" from prep, to opening their location's doors, and beyond—including extensive support throughout onboarding, building their team, and even expansion planning as the franchisee's business grows. In tandem with the support that franchisees get through Heyday's team, they also get to witness the power and success of a highly regarded brand and unique business model.

Investors may also consider aligning themselves with an incredibly hot market. With over $7 billion spent on skincare services alone, Heyday franchisees can tap into this category through a targeted approach. Traditional skincare services (like facials and peels) are often hidden behind exclusive spa doors, but Heyday is revitalizing that concept by bringing personalized treatments by licensed estheticians directly to the client.

Heyday's model also includes a monthly membership offering for clients, which encourages a continuous relationship and recurring visits. "From day one, 70 percent of business is from repeat customers, and we have always set out to be a routine offering," Mortimer says. "We want to be accessible to our customers, and membership helps us build a community while keeping them happy and engaged."

"Our brand is relatable, accessible, and modern—pairing that with our business concept provides best-in-class financial returns for franchisees," Mortimer says. "In addition to the actual services we offer, there's a lot of upside with the retail that's built in, and that provides a handful of levers in revenue opportunities for our franchise partners." Kenny echoes that sentiment, adding, "We have a lot of confidence in the brand and our early results continue to reinforce that confidence."

*Average 2nd year revenue for five New York Heyday shops during 2021, their second 2nd full year of operation. 3 such shops (60%) exceeded this average.

Figures appear in Item 19 of our 4/13/2022 FDD. A new franchisee's results may differ from the represented performance. There is no assurance you will do as well.