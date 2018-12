Bio

Retired incubator salesman George W. Church Sr. had the idea in 1952 to offer fried chicken in a fast-food setting. The first Church's Fried Chicken to Go opened in across the street from the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas, and sold only fried chicken. French fries and jalapenos were added to the menu in 1955. Today, the menu has expanded to include other traditional sides such as coleslaw, biscuits, mashed potatoes and fried okra, as well as desserts and dipping sauces.