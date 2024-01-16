For a janitorial service like Corvus, cleanliness is always a top priority. But that's far from all. The team at this Westlake, Ohio-based franchise is also focused on expanding the brand. It's a goal that they're achieving, too. Corvus has a total of 1,959 franchise units, up 55% over the last three years.

It's this kind of year-after-year growth that has propelled Corvus Janitorial Systems to #124 on this year's Franchise 500 list, improved 66 spots from last year. The 2024 Franchise 500 is Entrepreneur's most competitive ever with 1,389 franchisors submitting which is a record number. So, Corvus' significant leap up the rankings is even more significant considering the competition.

Founded two decades ago, Corvus also scores in the top 5% in size/growth and has a strong financial score among the companies that applied for this year's list. Add on top of that the fact that franchisees can get started with just about $50,000 in startup fees or less, and well, it's no wonder people are flocking to this franchise opportunity.

"At Corvus, we differentiate ourselves through a unique blend of relationship-building, technological innovation, a versatile franchise model, and a relentless pursuit of service excellence," says Justin Douglas, Corvus founder and co-CEO. "This combination not only sets us apart in the market but also ensures that we provide unmatched value to our franchisees and clients."

The year ahead: Transformation through innovation.

Corvus's plans for 2024 include significant technological advancements and enhanced cleaning methodologies.

Regarding technology, the company is in the process of rolling out a sophisticated internal software system that's tailored to optimize operations, facilitate seamless communication, and provide detailed analytics. It's designed to "equip our Master and Unit franchisees with superior management capabilities, ensuring efficiency and high customer satisfaction," Douglas says.

Corvus also says it is introducing enhanced cleaning and disinfecting solutions, including the use of electrostatic sprayers, environmentally safe but highly effective disinfectants, and training their staff in cutting-edge sanitation techniques. "This focus not only aligns with current health and safety standards but also places Corvus at the forefront of the industry, offering superior solutions that ensure safe and hygienic environments for our clients," Douglas says.

Building a sustainable business model via long-term partnerships.

At the core of Corvus' strategy is its commitment to building and sustaining long-term partnerships with franchisees and clients. "This is not just about providing services; it's about creating a network of trust and reliability," Douglas says. "Our mission is to Make Lives Better."

Corvus offers continuous support to its franchisees, including ongoing training, business development guidance, and access to advanced technological resources. "This approach ensures that our franchisees are well-equipped to meet the evolving needs of their clients, fostering a sense of loyalty and satisfaction that is rare in the industry," Douglas says.

