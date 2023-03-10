The Ark Pet Spa & Hotel
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$354K - $871K
Units as of 2022
5 0.0% over 3 years
The Ark Pet Spa & Hotel is a pet daycare, hotel, and spa. It was created in 2006 by Jay Floyd, who wished to provide pet parents with a safe and fun place to leave their beloved pets for a stress-free period of time.

The Ark Pet Spa & Hotel accepts all kinds of animals, from cats and dogs to lizards and hamsters. The Ark Pet Spa & Hotel is mainly found in the Southeastern United States, but it is open to adding franchises across the rest of the United States. All Ark Pet Spa & Hotel workers are well-trained experts and love pets.

The Ark Pet Spa & Hotel offers pet cam streaming, an in-house market and bakery, and dog body language experts. They may have no size or breed restrictions, and all domestic pets are welcomed.

Why You May Want to Start The Ark Pet Spa & Hotel Franchise

The Ark Pet Spa & Hotel may be the ideal franchise for franchisees who love pets and are willing to assume a lot of responsibility, as they will take care of clients’ beloved pets. There’s no need to have any experience in the pet care field to open a franchise, but you need to be sure you are financially ready for the expenses involved.

When going through the process of opening a The Ark Pet Spa & Hotel franchise, the franchisee will receive many hours of both on-the-job training and classroom training. They may receive extended ongoing support, including field operations and online support, as well as a good amount of broad marketing support.

What Might Make a The Ark Pet Spa & Hotel Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a The Ark Pet Spa & Hotel franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of The Ark Pet Spa & Hotel team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a The Ark Pet Spa & Hotel Franchise

As you decide if opening a The Ark Pet Spa & Hotel franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if The Ark Pet Spa & Hotel franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask The Ark Pet Spa & Hotel franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About The Ark Pet Spa & Hotel

Industry
Pets
Related Categories
Pet Care
Founded
2006
Parent Company
The Ark Franchise LLC
Leadership
Jay Floyd, Founder & CEO
Corporate Address
3847 Hixson Pike
Chattanooga, TN 37415
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2018 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ
7
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
5 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Ark Pet Spa & Hotel franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$37,125 - $49,500
Initial Investment
$353,595 - $870,833
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000 - $1,000,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000 - $250,000
Veteran Incentives
Royalty fee reduced by 50% for first six months
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
The Ark Pet Spa & Hotel has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
85 hours
Classroom Training
27 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Updated: December 12th, 2022
