Clean Air Lawn Care is an eco-friendly lawn care company founded by Kelly Giard in 2006 in Fort Collins, Colorado. The company offers organic fertilizers, effective and safe lawn care, and solar-powered equipment.

Clean Air Lawn Care services include sustainable lawn care, pet safe weed control, and pet safe lawn care. Their equipment is also all zero-emission. For instance, their trucks have solar panels to charge their equipment, and their lawn mowers are all electric, potentially cutting noise emissions by 50-75%.

Clean Air Lawn Care has more than 70 franchises throughout the United States. It is actively seeking to expand its reach.

Why You May Want to Start a Clean Air Lawn Care Franchise

To open a Clean Air Lawn Care franchise, a potential franchisee must be trustworthy and care about the environment and sustainability issues. Previous experience in the field is not necessary to own a Clean Air Lawn Care franchise.

If awarded a Clean Air Lawn Care franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the Clean Air Lawn Care brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

What Might Make a Clean Air Lawn Care Franchise a Good Choice?

Clean Air Lawn Care provides new franchisees with several hours of on-the-job training, a few dozen hours of classroom training, ongoing additional training, extended ongoing support, and vast marketing support.

Clean Air Lawn Care has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll if you meet their qualifications. They also may offer in-house financial help covering the cost of the franchise fee.

Opening a Clean Air Lawn Care franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Clean Air Lawn Care team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Clean Air Lawn Care Franchise

Clean Air Lawn Care is looking for new franchisees all over the United States. It also has exclusive territories available. Absentee ownership of a Clean Air Lawn Care franchise is allowed, and it can be run part-time and from home or a mobile unit. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Clean Air Lawn Care franchising team questions.

As you decide if opening a Clean Air Lawn Care franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Clean Air Lawn Care franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.