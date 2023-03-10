The wear and tear that driveways suffer, occasioned by years of use and exposure to the elements, are bound to reduce the curb appeal of any home or building. As a result, The Driveway Company was founded in 2016. It seeks to provide concrete restoration, repair, and maintenance.

The Driveway Company started franchising in 2019 after experiencing success as a company. It uses different products and techniques that repair and prolong the life of driveways. Using special concrete sealants, the effect of the elements is slowed down, potentially prolonging the life of a driveway.

Since beginning to franchise, The Driveway Company has opened over 25 franchises in the United States. It is actively seeking to expand its reach even further.

Why You May Want To Start The Driveway Company Franchise

Opening a The Driveway Company franchise in such a technical field may require a franchisee to have business aptitude and excellent customer service skills. While you may not need any technical know-how in the field of driveway repair, a desire to learn is key if you are to open a The Driveway Company franchise.

If you have prior expertise and are looking to start a business, opening a The Driveway Company franchise may be a good decision for you. An ideal The Driveway Company franchisee is patient and ready to roll with the punches that may come with running a franchise, especially if working in an area where the climate may affect seasonal work.

What Might Make The Driveway Company Franchise a Good Choice?

The Driveway Company provides a service that all homeowners may need from time to time. Apart from providing this basic service, a The Driveway Company franchise may offer special concrete products which act as sealants to prolong the life of a driveway. This additional product may make what The Driveway Company offers more appealing.

A The Driveway Company franchisee must be all-in; absentee ownership is not typically allowed. Sourcing for clients is one of the main responsibilities that the franchisee will have. Franchisees are the brand owners and should be available when needed.

How To Open The Driveway Company Franchise

To be part of The Driveway Company team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from The Driveway Company franchise brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees could receive support through brand awareness, marketing, and research. Franchisees with The Driveway Company may also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a The Driveway Company franchise.