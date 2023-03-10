The Driveway Company
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$89K - $169K
Units as of 2022
40 900.0% over 3 years
The wear and tear that driveways suffer, occasioned by years of use and exposure to the elements, are bound to reduce the curb appeal of any home or building. As a result, The Driveway Company was founded in 2016. It seeks to provide concrete restoration, repair, and maintenance.

The Driveway Company started franchising in 2019 after experiencing success as a company. It uses different products and techniques that repair and prolong the life of driveways. Using special concrete sealants, the effect of the elements is slowed down, potentially prolonging the life of a driveway.

Since beginning to franchise, The Driveway Company has opened over 25 franchises in the United States. It is actively seeking to expand its reach even further.

Why You May Want To Start The Driveway Company Franchise

Opening a The Driveway Company franchise in such a technical field may require a franchisee to have business aptitude and excellent customer service skills. While you may not need any technical know-how in the field of driveway repair, a desire to learn is key if you are to open a The Driveway Company franchise.

If you have prior expertise and are looking to start a business, opening a The Driveway Company franchise may be a good decision for you. An ideal The Driveway Company franchisee is patient and ready to roll with the punches that may come with running a franchise, especially if working in an area where the climate may affect seasonal work. 

What Might Make The Driveway Company Franchise a Good Choice?

The Driveway Company provides a service that all homeowners may need from time to time. Apart from providing this basic service, a The Driveway Company franchise may offer special concrete products which act as sealants to prolong the life of a driveway. This additional product may make what The Driveway Company offers more appealing.

A The Driveway Company franchisee must be all-in; absentee ownership is not typically allowed. Sourcing for clients is one of the main responsibilities that the franchisee will have. Franchisees are the brand owners and should be available when needed. 

How To Open The Driveway Company Franchise

To be part of The Driveway Company team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from The Driveway Company franchise brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees could receive support through brand awareness, marketing, and research. Franchisees with The Driveway Company may also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a The Driveway Company franchise.

Company Overview

About The Driveway Company

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Home Improvement, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses, Concrete Maintenance
Founded
2016
Parent Company
Stellar Brands LLC
Leadership
Sherry Rose, CEO
Corporate Address
5113 Steinbeck Bend Dr.
Waco, TX 76708
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
4
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
40 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Driveway Company franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$59,900
Initial Investment
$88,765 - $168,980
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
$7,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
The Driveway Company has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
28 hours
Classroom Training
25 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Additional Rankings

Curious to know where The Driveway Company ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

New

Ranked #62 in 2022

Top New Franchises

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
