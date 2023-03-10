Foliage Design Systems
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$44K - $64K
Units as of 2022
23 17% over 3 years
Foliage Design Systems may be an excellent interior plant care service that focuses on nurturing healthy environments and creating beautiful foliage spaces for businesses and other commercial entities. With several individual franchise owners in the United States, Foliage Design Systems offers its customers living and replica flowers, blooms, plants, and other arrangements.

Founded in 1971, Foliage Design Systems has a lot of experience and expertise in the field. It offers high-end products and services. The products offered include artificial plants, high-quality live foliage, preserved plants and trees, exterior containerized plantings, decorative containers, and seasonal blooming flowers and plants. The services offered include project consultation, budget preparation, purchase and lease programs, integrated pest management, and weekly plant care with assured maintenance.

Foliage Design Systems began franchising in 1980 and has since made an imprint in the foliage industry.

Why You May Want to Start a Foliage Design Systems Franchise 

If you have an entrepreneurial spirit, can motivate and train employees, have superb financial skills, and desire to work and succeed, then becoming a Foliage Design Systems franchisee might be a good opportunity for you. Possessing a successful background in business management and sales is an added advantage.

With decades of experience, Foliage Design Systems may have a good reputation. In that case, opening a Foliage Design Systems franchise could have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Foliage Design Systems Franchise a Good Choice?

Clients may prefer Foliage Design Systems’ services because the franchise brings the beauty of nature indoors, thereby contributing to specific moods and themes. As a result, more tenants and guests may prefer such premises, and team member morale and performance may improve.

Foliage Designs Systems offers franchisees a platform where investors can express themselves and manage their businesses with the utmost freedom. With higher rates of consumer satisfaction and competitive considerations, franchisees could be set to succeed. 

To be part of the Foliage Design Systems team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How to Open a Foliage Design Systems Franchise 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, think about how well a Foliage Design Systems franchise might fit into your community. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Foliage Design Systems franchising team questions.

A typical franchise agreement runs for 10 years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement at the conclusion of the contract if they meet the Foliage Design Systems requirements. 

If awarded a franchise, you'll receive support from the Foliage Design Systems brand throughout the process. In addition to pre-opening training, they'll walk you through the bidding process and help you learn how to connect with designers, landscape architects, and clients. As a franchisee, you'll be bringing mother nature indoors.

Company Overview

About Foliage Design Systems

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Miscellaneous Business Services, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses, Miscellaneous Services
Founded
1971
Parent Company
Foliage Design Systems Franchise Co.
Leadership
David Liu, President
Corporate Address
7048 Narcoossee Rd.
Orlando, FL 32822
Social
Facebook

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1980 (43 years)
# of employees at HQ
25
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
23 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Foliage Design Systems franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$20,000
Initial Investment
$44,400 - $64,400
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$33,950 - $124,600
Royalty Fee
6%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Foliage Design Systems has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
20-24 hours
Classroom Training
48-65 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social Media
SEO
Website Development

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Foliage Design Systems landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Foliage Design Systems ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #65 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000

