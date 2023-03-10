Signing out of account, Standby...
Foliage Design SystemsInterior plant sales, leasing, and maintenance; green walls; commercial holiday decor
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$44K - $64K
- Units as of 2022
-
23 17% over 3 years
Foliage Design Systems may be an excellent interior plant care service that focuses on nurturing healthy environments and creating beautiful foliage spaces for businesses and other commercial entities. With several individual franchise owners in the United States, Foliage Design Systems offers its customers living and replica flowers, blooms, plants, and other arrangements.
Founded in 1971, Foliage Design Systems has a lot of experience and expertise in the field. It offers high-end products and services. The products offered include artificial plants, high-quality live foliage, preserved plants and trees, exterior containerized plantings, decorative containers, and seasonal blooming flowers and plants. The services offered include project consultation, budget preparation, purchase and lease programs, integrated pest management, and weekly plant care with assured maintenance.
Foliage Design Systems began franchising in 1980 and has since made an imprint in the foliage industry.
Why You May Want to Start a Foliage Design Systems Franchise
If you have an entrepreneurial spirit, can motivate and train employees, have superb financial skills, and desire to work and succeed, then becoming a Foliage Design Systems franchisee might be a good opportunity for you. Possessing a successful background in business management and sales is an added advantage.
With decades of experience, Foliage Design Systems may have a good reputation. In that case, opening a Foliage Design Systems franchise could have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
What Might Make a Foliage Design Systems Franchise a Good Choice?
Clients may prefer Foliage Design Systems’ services because the franchise brings the beauty of nature indoors, thereby contributing to specific moods and themes. As a result, more tenants and guests may prefer such premises, and team member morale and performance may improve.
Foliage Designs Systems offers franchisees a platform where investors can express themselves and manage their businesses with the utmost freedom. With higher rates of consumer satisfaction and competitive considerations, franchisees could be set to succeed.
To be part of the Foliage Design Systems team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How to Open a Foliage Design Systems Franchise
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, think about how well a Foliage Design Systems franchise might fit into your community. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Foliage Design Systems franchising team questions.
A typical franchise agreement runs for 10 years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement at the conclusion of the contract if they meet the Foliage Design Systems requirements.
If awarded a franchise, you'll receive support from the Foliage Design Systems brand throughout the process. In addition to pre-opening training, they'll walk you through the bidding process and help you learn how to connect with designers, landscape architects, and clients. As a franchisee, you'll be bringing mother nature indoors.
Company Overview
About Foliage Design Systems
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Founded
- 1971
- Parent Company
- Foliage Design Systems Franchise Co.
- Leadership
- David Liu, President
- Corporate Address
-
7048 Narcoossee Rd.
Orlando, FL 32822
- Social
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1980 (43 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 25
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 23 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Foliage Design Systems franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $20,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $44,400 - $64,400
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $33,950 - $124,600
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Foliage Design Systems has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 20-24 hours
- Classroom Training
- 48-65 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Meetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite Selection
- Marketing Support
-
Social MediaSEOWebsite Development
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 5
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Foliage Design Systems? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Foliage Design Systems landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Foliage Design Systems ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Foliage Design Systems.
Signal
Edible
TruBlue Total House Care
Goosehead Insurance
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.