Footbik, originally a Ukrainian company, is committed to providing a world-class children's soccer program. Footbik has a well-equipped indoor learning facility where children ranging from 1 to 7 years old can learn and polish their soccer skills in a secure, healthy, and comfortable environment.

Founded in 2018, Footbik has made its mission to create a space where parents don't have to worry about their children's well-being. They are dedicated to seeing each child grow and become healthy, active, self-confident, and creative using the well-structured Footbik franchise model.

Since beginning to franchise in 2019, Footbik has opened franchises in the United States and abroad. It is actively seeking to expand its reach worldwide.

Why You Might Want to Start a Footbik Franchise

Footbik emphasizes its business model geared towards entrepreneurship and blending passion and career. Its business model may be well-organized and easy to understand, with clear differentiation between job titles and roles, from recruitment to coaching.

That said, franchisees should agree to work to grow their business. They should also have love for, and experience with, helping children. Footbik genuinely cares about children, which is evident in how the franchise has maintained a safe and healthy environment where kids can nurture their talents through soccer. The franchise wants to maintain this support while allowing franchisees to become part of the industry.

What Might Make a Footbik Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Footbik franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Footbik franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.

As you decide if opening a Footbik franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Footbik franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

How to Open a Footbik Franchise

A typical franchise agreement runs for 10 years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement at the conclusion of the contract if they meet the Footbik franchise requirements.

If awarded a franchise, Footbik franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Footbik franchise brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, Footbik franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Footbik franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their franchise location.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Footbik franchising team questions.