Footbik
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$207K - $354K
Units as of 2020
23
Footbik, originally a Ukrainian company, is committed to providing a world-class children's soccer program. Footbik has a well-equipped indoor learning facility where children ranging from 1 to 7 years old can learn and polish their soccer skills in a secure, healthy, and comfortable environment.

Founded in 2018, Footbik has made its mission to create a space where parents don't have to worry about their children's well-being. They are dedicated to seeing each child grow and become healthy, active, self-confident, and creative using the well-structured Footbik franchise model.

Since beginning to franchise in 2019, Footbik has opened franchises in the United States and abroad. It is actively seeking to expand its reach worldwide.

Why You Might Want to Start a Footbik Franchise 

Footbik emphasizes its business model geared towards entrepreneurship and blending passion and career. Its business model may be well-organized and easy to understand, with clear differentiation between job titles and roles, from recruitment to coaching.

That said, franchisees should agree to work to grow their business. They should also have love for, and experience with, helping children. Footbik genuinely cares about children, which is evident in how the franchise has maintained a safe and healthy environment where kids can nurture their talents through soccer. The franchise wants to maintain this support while allowing franchisees to become part of the industry.

What Might Make a Footbik Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Footbik franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Footbik franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. 

As you decide if opening a Footbik franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Footbik franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

How to Open a Footbik Franchise 

A typical franchise agreement runs for 10 years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement at the conclusion of the contract if they meet the Footbik franchise requirements.

 If awarded a franchise, Footbik franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Footbik franchise brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, Footbik franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Footbik franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their franchise location.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Footbik franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About Footbik

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Fitness Programs, Tutoring
Founded
2018
Leadership
Alex Berkopvsky, CEO
Corporate Address
47 Annette Dr.
Marlboro, NJ 07746
Social
Facebook, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
4
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
23 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Footbik franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$207,275 - $354,000
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
35 hours
Classroom Training
44 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
15
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
