Footbik, originally a Ukrainian company, is committed to providing a world-class children's soccer program. Footbik has a well-equipped indoor learning facility where children ranging from 1 to 7 years old can learn and polish their soccer skills in a secure, healthy, and comfortable environment.
Founded in 2018, Footbik has made its mission to create a space where parents don't have to worry about their children's well-being. They are dedicated to seeing each child grow and become healthy, active, self-confident, and creative using the well-structured Footbik franchise model.
Since beginning to franchise in 2019, Footbik has opened franchises in the United States and abroad. It is actively seeking to expand its reach worldwide.
Why You Might Want to Start a Footbik Franchise
Footbik emphasizes its business model geared towards entrepreneurship and blending passion and career. Its business model may be well-organized and easy to understand, with clear differentiation between job titles and roles, from recruitment to coaching.
That said, franchisees should agree to work to grow their business. They should also have love for, and experience with, helping children. Footbik genuinely cares about children, which is evident in how the franchise has maintained a safe and healthy environment where kids can nurture their talents through soccer. The franchise wants to maintain this support while allowing franchisees to become part of the industry.
What Might Make a Footbik Franchise a Good Choice?
Opening a Footbik franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
To be part of the Footbik franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.
As you decide if opening a Footbik franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Footbik franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
How to Open a Footbik Franchise
A typical franchise agreement runs for 10 years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement at the conclusion of the contract if they meet the Footbik franchise requirements.
If awarded a franchise, Footbik franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Footbik franchise brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, Footbik franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Footbik franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their franchise location.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Footbik franchising team questions.
Company Overview
About Footbik
- Industry
- Children's Businesses
- Related Categories
- Children's Fitness Programs, Tutoring
- Founded
- 2018
- Leadership
- Alex Berkopvsky, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
47 Annette Dr.
Marlboro, NJ 07746
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2019 (4 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 4
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:
- # of Units
- 23 (as of 2020)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Footbik franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $30,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $207,275 - $354,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Royalty Fee
- 7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 35 hours
- Classroom Training
- 44 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 15
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
