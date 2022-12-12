The field of advertising may have a game-changer with Runningboards Marketing, a business that uses its sophisticated DAV cars to provide clients with triple-sided screen advertisements.

Runningboards Marketing traces its origin to New York, where a simple marketing expansion including a digital mobile billboard venture turned into a full-on business. The constant optimization of a Ford Transit chassis into a triple-sided billboard vehicle led to the innovation and business development that we now can see in Runningboards Marketing.

Since beginning to franchise in 2019, Runningboards Marketing has opened several locations throughout the United States. It is actively seeking to expand its reach even further.

Why You May Want To Start a Runningboards Marketing Franchise

Runningboards Marketing offers a mobile billboard with high-resolution LED screens on the back and sides of a truck, which allows for live video and image exposition on the road. DAV is a digital billboard vehicle that serves to display video or digital images. This may be used for various options, from advertising to elevating a special occasion with a digital message.

If you're a franchisee looking for a modern business with a simple business plan, Runningboards Marketing may have you covered. It's a new piece in the puzzle, and it's up to you how you use it.

What Might Make a Runningboards Franchise a Good Choice?

What may single Runningboards Marketing out from other advertising businesses is how simple it can be to advertise using the model. It’s advertising tactics may offer a way to get your brand known in a refreshingly new style that customers and people, in general, may have yet to experience. Pioneering this technology with Runningboards Marketing means being ready to adapt to the new medium and developing this new page in the advertising handbook.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Runningboards Marketing, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of the process, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Runningboards Marketing franchising team questions.

How To Open a Runningboards Marketing Franchise

As you decide if opening a Runningboards Marketing franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Runningboards Marketing franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

If awarded a location, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the Runningboards Marketing brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, Runningboards Marketing franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, and research. Franchisees with Runningboards Marketing may also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

Advertising has a new player in the game with Runningboards Marketing, and franchisees looking for a technological upgrade just might want to check it out.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Runningboards Marketing franchise.