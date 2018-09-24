Experimac
Electronics resales and repairs
Founded
2009
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
2121 Vista Pkwy.
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
CEO
Ray Titus
Initial Investment ⓘ
$142,010 - $321,140
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$65,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,500 - $49,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Experimac has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
11 hours
Classroom Training:
69 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 4