Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

Training former educators, scientists, lawyers and other professionals to become Kumon Instructors is a process that has been repeated thousands of times over in the last six decades and across six continents.

The unifying goal at its core: educating and enriching the lives of students.

Kumon's global presence as the largest education enrichment company in the world is solidified. Its success, proven. And with that comes benefits that no other education company can come close to matching.

Kumon's global recognition is part of its success.

"By being a global company, families relocating from other countries may have previous knowledge of the philosophy and methodology of Kumon," says Pamela Kozak, who joined Kumon as an Instructor in 2007 in Canada. "Often, I hear parents say, 'My cousin's kids in the U.K. have been studying Kumon for years and are at the top of their class.' or 'When we lived in the U.S., our child attended Kumon, and I was happy to see centers here in Canada.' Having that global recognition enhances each and every franchise, building our credibility on a much grander scale.

Humble beginnings

In 1954, the foundation of what would become the largest education enrichment company in the world began in the home of a high school math teacher.

That's when Toru Kumon began developing materials for his second-grade son, Takeshi. As a teacher, the elder Kumon knew a strong foundation for basic skills was essential for success in higher-level math. Little did he know that what he began in his home nearly 70 years ago would become one of the largest global franchises.

He believed that learning occurs most efficiently when:

The level of material being learned corresponds to the students' level of ability;

The study plan is customized by the instructor to fit the needs of the student; and

The material is organized into a naturally coherent, logical progression.

Since that time, the company has expanded to have more than 26,500 centers worldwide, including its North American branch, which began 40 years ago and accounts for more than 2,000 centers in the U.S. and Canada.

"I think having such a broad, worldwide base allows Kumon Global to create and provide the resources required to support their Instructors as they establish and grow their businesses," Kozak says. "The teams they have established to continuously monitor, revise and update curriculum add immense value to the success of the program. I also think that the longevity of the company speaks volumes. I felt confident investing in an organization that had been successfully operating in the after-school education marketplace for decades."

Joining a global brand

The advantage of joining a global brand is quickly evident to Kumon's Instructors when they join.

A comprehensive training and support program, which is tailored to help nearly any professional transition into a small business owner and educator, is one of the first aspects an Instructor encounters and centers around a proven curriculum that has been fine-tuned over decades.

Joining a globally recognized brand like Kumon gives Instructors opportunities for networking and collaboration where they can connect with an already established network of educators to share best practices and learn from each other's experiences. Proven brand recognition, ongoing professional development and marketing support are other benefits that come with Kumon's global presence.

Kozak was drawn to the Kumon program on many levels, both from a parent and an educator's perspective. The company's history and track record of success globally was also a benefit.

"The concept of skill mastery is a key component of the program that seems to be overlooked or discounted in the current public education system," she says. "I liked how the curriculum was laid out, systematically and sequentially building skills from basic to advanced, a little bit at a time. I liked how there were clear expectations for students and parents around things like daily study and in-center attendance. I liked that Kumon had a 'tried and true' reputation, with many years of successful operations worldwide."

The demand in the U.S. and Canada for Kumon instruction continues to grow, fueled in part by its established global reputation. Last year, Kumon recorded the highest number of new enrollments in more than 40 years. The company had a 7% increase in enrollments year-over-year. Kumon has firmly established itself as the top education franchise in North America and continues to grow.

To learn if the Kumon Franchise opportunity is right for you, visit kumonfranchise.com.