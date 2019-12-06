Signing out of account, Standby...
Kumon
Brand Spotlight Partner What's This?
Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.
Follow Kumon on Social
Latest
Ongoing Support Helps Franchise Owners Succeed
Training, billing and curriculum support are among the valuable benefits provided to franchisees.
Franchisees Find Satisfaction Being Their Own Boss, Doing What They Love
Pursuing business opportunities in industries where you have experience and skills increases chance of success and franchisee satisfaction.
Startup Costs to Consider When Buying a Franchise
Before you sign a contract, make sure you understand the financial obligations and startup costs of purchasing a franchise.
Discover the Benefits of the Owner-Operator Franchise Model
Kid-friendly franchises are great for owner-operators who enjoy working with children.
How Do I Know What Franchise Is Right for Me?
Find your perfect fit by considering skills, preferences, lifestyle and market.
How to Choose the Best Franchise to Own in 2022
How do you know when it's the right time to take the leap into franchising? First, find the perfect fit for you.
From Free Furniture to Discounts and More, This Franchise Gives Owners the Right Start
Learn how Kumon Math & Reading Centers is making franchise ownership more affordable for more people.
See Your Industry Changing? Don't Panic. Take Charge.
What you need to do is to find a franchise that fits your values and budget.
How to Choose a Franchise That's Growing
Learn how to get to the core of what the business is and find out why it's growing.
5 Skills You Can Take From Volunteering to Running a Business
Applying your drive to running a business in your community expands the reach you offer through volunteering, increasing your life satisfaction through a rewarding career.
No Crystal Ball? No Problem. A Financial Disclosure Document Will Answer 3 Big Questions Before Opening a Business.
The more you know ahead of time, the more peace of mind you'll have throughout the process.
Change Your Career, and Your Life, from Your Couch
Now might be the perfect time for a career change that will leave you spending your days doing what you love.
In Times of Uncertainty, Look for These 4 Signs of Stability in a Franchise
How to tell if a potential franchise opportunity is as steady as it is exciting.
4 Hidden Benefits of Entrepreneurship
Kumon Franchisees discuss how entrepreneurship has enriched their careers and lives in ways they never anticipated.