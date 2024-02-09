Kumon

Sponsored Content | Brand Spotlight Partner What's This?

One of the World's Largest Franchises Ranks #1 in its Category Again, for More Than Two Decades Straight On Entrepreneur's 2024 Franchise 500 list, Kumon remains in the Top 10 of all franchises—and for good reason.

By Entrepreneur Partner Studio Staff

Kumon

In its 27 years ranking on Entrepreneur's annual Franchise 500 list, Kumon Math & Reading Centers has placed #1 in its category for 23 consecutive years. And, once again, it has placed among the Top 10 of all franchises on the list, ranking this year at No. 10 on the overall list.

The 2024 Franchise 500 is Entrepreneur's most competitive ever with 1,389 franchisors submitting which is a record number. Kumon's continued strength in franchising is a remarkable achievement, scoring in the top 5% of all companies in size/growth; the top 1% for brand strength; and the top 25% for financial strength.

"A legacy franchise brand, Kumon continues to set the standard in the education franchise industry," says Mike Shim, senior vice president of field operations for Kumon North America. "The brand continues to break new ground through the use of technology and customized instruction that helps students build a strong academic foundation."

Ending 2023 with 26,244 franchise units worldwide, Kumon is the No. 1 education franchise in North America. "Despite the current challenges in finding affordable and available commercial real estate space, we awarded more than 130 new franchise agreements this year and opened dozens of new centers," Shim says.

Formula for success.

The largest after-school math and reading program, Shim attributes Kumon's brand strength and success to a smart franchise system that's operated by passionate professionals.

"We maintain extremely low startup costs through a minimal franchise fee ($2,000) and generous incentives," Shim explains. "We want to ensure the Kumon franchise opportunity is accessible to teachers and others who are passionate about education and making a difference in the lives of children. To combat inflation, we increased the incentives in 2023.

"Kumon has led the franchise industry for decades because it is made up of professional people who are committed to making a difference in their communities through education," Shim continues. "The brand has had back-to-back years of record growth because of a growing need for supplemental education."

This spring, Shim says Kumon is making Kumon Connect available throughout Kumon North America. Kumon Connect is a web-based app that allows students to complete their Kumon worksheets on a tablet. Kumon Connect uses technology to make Kumon more accessible and reinforces its proven methodology.

Click here to learn more about Kumon and how to start your own franchise.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Franchises

Most Popular

See all
Taxes

Get Three Years of This AI-Powered Tax App for Just $50

Find out why FlyFin is considered among the top AI-driven tax platform used by freelancers, independent contractors, and small-business owners.

By Entrepreneur Store
Branding

6 Powerful Brand Storytelling Tips For Marketers

Using storytelling as a marketing tool effectively engages a target audience and establishes a connection with them. The following six tips will help marketers tell compelling stories that impact their bottom line.

By Murali Nethi
Living

3 Hacks That Can Help You Get High-Quality Matches on Dating Apps, According to the Lead Engineer Behind a Very Exclusive One

Amanda Bradford, founder, CEO and lead engineer of selective dating app The League, knows what goes on behind the scenes — and how to land the dates you want.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Leadership

Stop Wasting Your Grind — Why Having a Growth Mindset is the Answer to Hustle Culture

As entrepreneurs and the workforce as a whole continue to evolve past hustle culture and appreciate what it feels like to have more balance, here are some ways to transition into this growth phase and still feel you are making strides.

By Kelly Hyman
Starting a Business

7 Ways to Fund Your Startup in 2024

Remember that businesses like Grammarly, Spanx, TOMS shoes, YouTube, and Apple were once small businesses, too. So, while the journey may be challenging, it's worth working for!

By Kimberly Zhang