The team at We Sell Restaurants says they're poised for a remarkable year in 2024.

Husband and wife team Eric and Robin Gagnon founded We Sell Restaurants two decades ago in Atlanta before taking the brand nationwide. They spent the next several years building a brokerage that helps people buy and sell restaurants, carving a successful niche in a large, fragmented industry.

As with many franchise startup stories, the Gagnons eventually realized they could no longer keep up with the demand for their services. So, they began transferring knowledge and support to other brokers through franchising to continue growing their national brand.

Today, We Sell Restaurants has nearly 50 franchises in the U.S. (including three company owned) and has placed #453 on this year's Franchise 500 list. The 2024 Franchise 500 is Entrepreneur's most competitive year with 1,389 franchisors submitting.

We Sell Restaurants' growth is impressive for their size with franchise units increasing almost 300% over the last three years.

"The past few years have been a testament to our growth, with entrepreneurs eager to capitalize on our unique business model, while maintaining our unwavering commitment to supporting franchisees," co-founder Robin Gagnon says. "Our forward-thinking approach ensures that franchisees are equipped with the most advanced tools and resources to excel."

Delivering on the vision to 'Sell More Restaurants Than Anyone Else. Period.'

Unlike other general brokerage practices, We Sell Restaurants' singular focus on the hospitality and food service industry enables their franchisees to become market leaders in their local areas. Expertise in this niche market is increasingly in demand, as restaurants make up more than 28% of all franchise locations, with the total number of independent and franchised restaurant units surpassing 750,000 nationwide1. Gagnon says We Sell Restaurants was responsible for more than 20% of all U.S. restaurant sales in the most recent quarter2.

"Franchise resales are also booming, and brands are seeking partners to manage these transfers," Gagnon says. "We Sell Restaurants has been able to step in as an essential partner, helping brands retain units that might otherwise be lost due to retirement or attrition, thereby contributing to net restaurant growth."

This year, Gagnon says to expect more than growth at We Sell Restaurants; "Anticipate a transformation in the way restaurants are bought and sold, as we continue to redefine the standards of excellence in restaurant brokerage."

