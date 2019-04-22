Rainbow International Restoration
About
Founded

1981

Franchising Since

1981 (39 Years)

Corporate Address

1010 N. University Parks Dr.
Waco, TX 76707

Leadership

Cary Fairless, Brand President

Parent Company

Neighborly

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$193,670 - $287,295

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$40,000 - $40,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

2-8%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

Rainbow International Restoration has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

15% off minimum franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

40 hours

Classroom Training:

159.2 hours

Additional Training:

Regional training; annual reunion

Number of Employees Required to Run:

1 - 3

Rainbow International Restoration is ranked #186 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Established in 1981, Rainbow Int'l. provides residential and commercial restoration and cleaning services. Franchisees offer a broad range of damage restoration services from locations worldwide. Rainbow Int'l. is a subsidiary of The Dwyer Group.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $193,670 High - $287,295
Units
+0.7%+3 UNITS (1 Year) +17.0%+61 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.

