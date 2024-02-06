Pearle Vision

This Vision Care Powerhouse Ranks Among the Top 100 Franchises for the Eighth Consecutive Year And, once again, Pearle Vision comes in at #1 in its category on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500.

This is a record-setting year for Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list, with 1,389 franchisors submitting—more than ever before. Despite the increased competition, eyecare franchise Pearle Vision more than held its ground, ranking #37 overall, up one spot from last year.

Pearle Vision also successfully defended its #1 spot in the eyecare category, which it has held for four years in a row. With more than 570 eyecare centers across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, Pearle Vision's franchise unit growth has increased more than 3% over the last three years.

"Pearle Vision is an iconic, doctor-founded brand," says Gunjan Kumar, President of Retail Licensed Brands North America. Thanks to its vibrant brand, strong financials, and robust training program, Pearle Vision has ranked in the top 100 on the list for nearly a decade straight. This year, it scores in the top 5% for support, top 5% in brand strength, and top 5% for financial strength. Care focused and doctor driven, Pearle Vision is in a league of its own.

A powerful brand with vast resources.

Founded in in 1961 by Dr. Stanley Pearle, Pearle Vision has been franchising since 1981. The company has had a few owners since and was acquired in 2004 by Essilor Luxottica, a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses.

Josh Robinson, Vice President of Field Operations for Pearle Vision, says that being under the EssilorLuxottica corporate umbrella allows franchisees to "provide state of the art lenses and the most sought after branded frames to their patients." The affiliation also provides access to an automated supply chain that allows franchisees to grow their business and provide a quality experience to their customers.

"We focus on patient care—providing a comprehensive eye exam and holistic care for our patients is the cornerstone of our mission," Kumar says. "While many in the industry lead with product promotions, we deliver an experience of care for the entire family to ensure they are lifelong customers."

Pearle Vision also offers franchisees a competitive pricing scheme for popular eyewear brands, branded lenses, and new smart glasses innovation such as the recently launched RayBan Meta. Franchise owners pay royalty fees based on dispensing sales. In return, the franchisees receive a comprehensive launch plan, business model, and continuous learning through the EssilorLuxottica learning platform.

Part of any successful launch is securing a profitable location. Mr. Robinson says Pearle Vision franchisees benefit from an intentionally proactive search by the brand for independent practices that could be purchased and converted to a Pearle Vision. "This allows for the potential opportunity of positive cash flow in the initial year," Mr. Robinson says.

