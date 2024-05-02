New companies rarely get off the ground without some roadblocks, setbacks, and unforeseen decisions. Here, 10 founders describe the pivots that catapulted their profitability.

Sometimes it can feel like there's just one way to do something. You had an idea, figured out a strategy, and began to execute on your vision. It took lots of work to get to the execution phase, so shifting directions — or heaven forbid, turning around — can feel like a nonstarter. But very, very rarely is there just one way to do something. And often, companies' big breaks happen when their founders are open to reassessing fundamental aspects of their original ideas. Here, ten founders explain unforeseen realizations that unlocked millions of dollars in growth.

Unlock: When you hit a wall, revisit your bigger idea.