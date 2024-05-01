Entrepreneur magazine
May 2024

May 2024

Entrepreneur | May 2024
May 2024
Entrepreneur Magazine
Growing a Business

To Make Your First Million Dollars, Draw Up This Venn Diagram: 'You Want to Fall Right In the Middle. If You Do, I Think It'll Take 5 Years'

The hosts of 'My First Million' believe anyone can make it happen if they follow this formula.

Starting a Business

'Wait, I Have to Pay to Donate to You?' How Nonprofits Are Flipping the Script With 'For Profit' Strategies to 10X Their Impact

Spiraling donations and outdated dogmas around fundraising and operating costs have left many charities struggling to stay afloat. Some are trying new strategies to make money.

Living

We All Have One Personality Trait That Defines Our Future. Google's Chief Innovation Evangelist Shares How to Identify Yours.

I like to call it your 'Dimension X.' Once you know what it is, you can make choices that move you forward.

Growing a Business

6 Game-Changing Skills, From Leaders Who Underestimated Them

These business leaders never imagined how important these skills would be.

By Frances Dodds
By Jason Feifer
Leadership

A Whole Foods Customer Told the Company's Founder: 'You're Just Not a Good CEO' — Here Was His Response

John Mackey has been doing things differently for a long time, and this is what he's learned.

By Jason Feifer
By Jason Feifer
Franchise

These Are the Most Diverse and Equitable Franchises in 2024

If you're looking for a diverse franchise family, these brands are a great place to start.

By Tracy Stapp Herold
Growing a Business

10 Founders On the 'Aha' Moments That Unlocked Massive Growth: 'It Felt Like a Secret Hidden In Plain Sight'

New companies rarely get off the ground without some roadblocks, setbacks, and unforeseen decisions. Here, 10 founders describe the pivots that catapulted their profitability.

By Rachel Davies
By Kim Kavin
Franchise

She Worked Hard to Become An Engineer, and Didn't Want Her Degree to Go to Waste. Then She Found a Franchise That Was the Best of Both Worlds.

Kayla Opperman was the first Snapology franchisee in Colorado, and now she owns five locations.

By John Francis
Growing a Business

When Your Company Hits This 'Critical Mark,' Big Investors and Private Equity Will Come Calling

Whether you're looking to sell or bring on bigger investors, this growth benchmark will get you in the room.

By Kristen Bayrakdarian
Franchise

I've Seen How Reckless Franchisors Can Ruin People's Lives. Here's How the Best Franchises Grow, Find the Right Franchisees, and Thrive Together

These are the four principles of what I call "Responsible Franchising." If you follow them, everyone wins — and can make a lot of money too.

By Aaron Harper
Franchise

The Top New and Emerging Franchises in 2024

If you're looking for a hot new brand to buy into, these are the ones to consider.

By Tracy Stapp Herold

