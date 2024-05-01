Entrepreneur | May 2024

Entrepreneur magazine
May 2024
To Make Your First Million Dollars, Draw Up This Venn Diagram: 'You Want to Fall Right In the Middle. If You Do, I Think It'll Take 5 Years'
The hosts of 'My First Million' believe anyone can make it happen if they follow this formula.
'Wait, I Have to Pay to Donate to You?' How Nonprofits Are Flipping the Script With 'For Profit' Strategies to 10X Their Impact
Spiraling donations and outdated dogmas around fundraising and operating costs have left many charities struggling to stay afloat. Some are trying new strategies to make money.
Anyone Can Try the Simple Strategy That One Billionaire Investor Used to Make His First Million Dollars Tax-Free
Peter Thiel did it, famously, and you can too.
We All Have One Personality Trait That Defines Our Future. Google's Chief Innovation Evangelist Shares How to Identify Yours.
I like to call it your 'Dimension X.' Once you know what it is, you can make choices that move you forward.
6 Game-Changing Skills, From Leaders Who Underestimated Them
These business leaders never imagined how important these skills would be.
The Author of 'Million Dollar Weekend' Says This Is the Only Difference Between You and the Many 'Very, Very Dumb People' Making a Lot of Money
"They just started, and eventually they got somewhere."
A Whole Foods Customer Told the Company's Founder: 'You're Just Not a Good CEO' — Here Was His Response
John Mackey has been doing things differently for a long time, and this is what he's learned.
After Going to Prison, He Worked Hard to Build a Career. Then This Happened, and He Discovered a Liberating Truth.
Steve's story illustrates that every action has two risks.
These Are the Most Diverse and Equitable Franchises in 2024
If you're looking for a diverse franchise family, these brands are a great place to start.
10 Founders On the 'Aha' Moments That Unlocked Massive Growth: 'It Felt Like a Secret Hidden In Plain Sight'
New companies rarely get off the ground without some roadblocks, setbacks, and unforeseen decisions. Here, 10 founders describe the pivots that catapulted their profitability.
He Began Selling Insurance to the Hispanic Community in the 1970s. Now His Family Owns a National Franchise With a Smart Strategy.
"The evolution of the immigrant community has changed everything."
She Worked Hard to Become An Engineer, and Didn't Want Her Degree to Go to Waste. Then She Found a Franchise That Was the Best of Both Worlds.
Kayla Opperman was the first Snapology franchisee in Colorado, and now she owns five locations.
When Your Company Hits This 'Critical Mark,' Big Investors and Private Equity Will Come Calling
Whether you're looking to sell or bring on bigger investors, this growth benchmark will get you in the room.
I've Seen How Reckless Franchisors Can Ruin People's Lives. Here's How the Best Franchises Grow, Find the Right Franchisees, and Thrive Together
These are the four principles of what I call "Responsible Franchising." If you follow them, everyone wins — and can make a lot of money too.
The Top New and Emerging Franchises in 2024
If you're looking for a hot new brand to buy into, these are the ones to consider.