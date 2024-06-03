Search engine optimization can feel like a game with rules that are always changing. Fortunately, experts say there's one SEO standard that will never change.

This story appears in the May 2024 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

By now, everyone knows search engine optimization (SEO) is important. If your content isn't optimized, then your website isn't being found — which can make or break your business.

But many of us are also keenly aware of what we don't know. SEO is a complicated industry full of ever-shifting tactics, and even the experts sometimes disagree on what's best. So we wanted to ask: What do SEO insiders know that we don't? We gathered their tips, then bounced them off New York Times bestselling author and SEO expert Neil Patel. Here's what we learned.

1. Results will vary.