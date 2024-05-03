Steve's story illustrates that every action has two risks.

Entrepreneurship is an endless series of hard decisions. I'm sure you're facing one right now. Sadly, I can't give you the right answer — but I can offer you something new to consider.

To really appreciate this, I first want to tell you about someone who faced a gut-wrenching choice of his own.

I'll call him Steve. He'd stolen things, served time in prison, and wanted to turn his life around. Finding a job was hard, but he eventually landed some freelance work for a big company. He threw himself into it, outworking everyone and getting noticed.