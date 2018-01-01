Freelance

Think Twice Because Your Freelancer Might Legally Be an Employee
Freelancers

Think Twice Because Your Freelancer Might Legally Be an Employee

Regulations surrounding independent contractors are confusing but you don't want litigation to clarify their status.
Martin Konrad | 6 min read
Why You Couldn't Pay Me to Work a 'Real' Job
Remote Workers

Why You Couldn't Pay Me to Work a 'Real' Job

The nine-to-five grind is not for everyone -- especially me, who gets to work flexible hours sitting in my office chair at the beach drinking a margarita.
Sherry Gray | 5 min read
3 Profound Ways Self Employment Is Changing Our Lives
Freelancers

3 Profound Ways Self Employment Is Changing Our Lives

Freelancers are changing the infrastructure, processes and skills needed for the future workplace.
Alex Chriss | 5 min read
5 Reasons Clients Won't Work With Freelancers (And How to Fix It)
Freelancers

5 Reasons Clients Won't Work With Freelancers (And How to Fix It)

Make sure you aren't making these mistakes and pushing away potential clients and revenue.
Raubi Marie Perilli | 7 min read
6 Things to Know Before Turning Your Freelance Business Into an Agency
Business Ideas

6 Things to Know Before Turning Your Freelance Business Into an Agency

If you're thinking about growing your online freelance business into a full-blown agency, consider this expert advice first.
Shelby Larson | 6 min read
15 Questions to Ask When Selecting a Profitable Market for Your Ecommerce Business
Business Ideas

15 Questions to Ask When Selecting a Profitable Market for Your Ecommerce Business

Run your ecommerce business ideas through this checklist and the winners will rise to the top!
Shelby Larson | 8 min read
3 Types of Ecommerce Business Models
Business Ideas

3 Types of Ecommerce Business Models

There's more than one way to run an ecommerce business. Find out which one might be best for you.
Shelby Larson | 7 min read
6 Popular Services to Sell as a Brand Consultant
Starting a Business

6 Popular Services to Sell as a Brand Consultant

These services each offer customers a look into their brand and how it performs against its competitors.
Shelby Larson | 7 min read
The Pros and Cons of Starting an Online Consulting Business
Starting a Business

The Pros and Cons of Starting an Online Consulting Business

Here's a closer look at the upside and downside of consulting. Find out if it's a good fit for you.
Shelby Larson | 5 min read
9 Lessons I Learned From Ditching My 9-to-5 to Work for Myself
Freelancers

9 Lessons I Learned From Ditching My 9-to-5 to Work for Myself

Developing new skills I never thought I would, saying no to clients that aren't a good fit and being 'on' even when I'm 'off' are just a few adjustments of full-time freelance life.
Tami Brehse | 6 min read
