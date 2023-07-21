Hiring a freelancer requires almost the same amount of consideration as finding in-house talent. Doing so provides business owners and team managers to fully assess whether an independent worker is the right fit for their team.

Despite challenging economic conditions and droves of layoffs spilling into several industry sectors, the U.S. labor market remains remarkably strong, with unemployment standing at a nearly five-decade low.

Organizations continue to show resilience against the face of widespread adversity, however many of them are finding it harder to hire highly skilled workers, as the number of employees voluntarily resigning continues to outpace historic data.