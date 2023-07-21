Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

Looking for a Freelancer? Here's How to Know If You've Found the Right One Hiring a freelancer requires almost the same amount of consideration as finding in-house talent. Doing so provides business owners and team managers to fully assess whether an independent worker is the right fit for their team.

By Pierre Raymond

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Despite challenging economic conditions and droves of layoffs spilling into several industry sectors, the U.S. labor market remains remarkably strong, with unemployment standing at a nearly five-decade low.

Organizations continue to show resilience against the face of widespread adversity, however many of them are finding it harder to hire highly skilled workers, as the number of employees voluntarily resigning continues to outpace historic data.

This is a subscriber-only article. Join Entrepreneur+ today for access

Learn More Log In

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Leadership Hiring Growing a Business Freelancers Freelancing Freelance Employee Experience Premium

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Google Engineers Rake in Big Bucks with Base Salaries up to $718,000, According to a New Report

The data comes from an internal spreadsheet shared among Google employees, comprised of information from over 12,000 U.S. workers for 2022.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

'Soul Crushing': Internet Sleuths Notice Something Is Very Off With This Condo Listing

From the grey carpets to the fluorescent lights, it's obvious that this home was not always a home.

By Emily Rella
Business News

'That Cannot Be Right': McDonald's in Connecticut Goes Viral For $18 McNuggets, Burgers

The McDonald's is located at a rest stop in Darien, Connecticut.

By Emily Rella
Business News

A '30 Under 30' Recipient Was Indicted For Fraud — And He's Not the Only One. Here Are 5 Former Honorees Who Turned Out to Be Felons

From promising prodigies to notorious felons, these are the most infamous former "30 Under 30" honorees who went from celebrated entrepreneurs to convicted criminals.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

This Is the Most Unsanitary Cruise Ship, According to the CDC

The CDC ranked each ship based on tests from eight major areas on board. Here are the most (and least) sanitary.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Threads Struggles to Sustain Engagement Following the Explosive Surge in Users Upon Launch

The lack of features like direct messaging and search options might be contributing to the drop in engagement.

By Madeline Garfinkle