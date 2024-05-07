"They just started, and eventually they got somewhere."

Noah Kagan was the 30th employee at Facebook, the fourth employee at mint.com, and has started many successful businesses of his own. Now, his company AppSumo does nearly $100 million in annual revenue. Along the journey, he says he's discovered something: Success isn't about long-term dreams; it's about immediate action. His new book Million Dollar Weekend lays out a plan for just that. He explains.

People often say they want to start a business, but they don't have an idea.

I think ideas are bullshit.