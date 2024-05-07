This is a subscriber-only article. Join Entrepreneur+ today for access

Learn More

Already have an account?

Sign in
Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

The Author of 'Million Dollar Weekend' Says This Is the Only Difference Between You and the Many 'Very, Very Dumb People' Making a Lot of Money "They just started, and eventually they got somewhere."

By Jason Feifer

This story appears in the May 2024 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Courtesy of Noah Kagan

Noah Kagan was the 30th employee at Facebook, the fourth employee at mint.com, and has started many successful businesses of his own. Now, his company AppSumo does nearly $100 million in annual revenue. Along the journey, he says he's discovered something: Success isn't about long-term dreams; it's about immediate action. His new book Million Dollar Weekend lays out a plan for just that. He explains.

People often say they want to start a business, but they don't have an idea.

I think ideas are bullshit.

The rest of this article is locked.

Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.

Subscribe Now

Already have an account? Sign In