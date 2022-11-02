Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

10 Keys to Avoiding Bad Client Experiences

Before you decide to start a new client relationship, make sure you offer what the potential partner actually wants or expects.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Challenging client experiences are bound to pop up at some point during your time as an entrepreneur or small business owner. Sometimes you'll know you did everything you could to please a client, and they'll still feel like you fell short. In this case, there's usually not much you can do other than graciously accept their feedback.

While some bad client interactions might be out of your control, there are several steps you can take to prevent problems and conflict with customers in the first place, and ways to mitigate them if challenges do emerge.

Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.

Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Living

How to Tell If Someone Is Manipulating You Based on Their Body Language

Don Weber

Don Weber

Business News

The Dallas Cowboys' Owner May Be Fined for His Halloween Costume. Was It Demeaning?

Jonathan Small

Jonathan Small

Business News

Elon Musk Wears $7,500 Costume to Heidi Klum's Halloween Party, Brings Mom Maye as Date

Sam Silverman

Sam Silverman

Read More