10 Keys to Avoiding Bad Client Experiences

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Challenging client experiences are bound to pop up at some point during your time as an entrepreneur or small business owner. Sometimes you'll know you did everything you could to please a client, and they'll still feel like you fell short. In this case, there's usually not much you can do other than graciously accept their feedback.

While some bad client interactions might be out of your control, there are several steps you can take to prevent problems and conflict with customers in the first place, and ways to mitigate them if challenges do emerge.