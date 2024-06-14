It might sound shady to steal traffic from your competitors, but there are actually ethical and effective ways to do so.

While it might sound shady to steal traffic from your competitors, there are actually ethical and effective ways to do it. After all, it's a constant struggle to capture the attention and wallets of consumers.

The goal, however, isn't to steal your competitors' audience with underhanded tactics. Instead, you need to create an experience that is better, more valuable and draws people in naturally. Here are 10 ways to do just that:

1. Know thy enemy — competitive research is key