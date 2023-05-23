Amplified marketing is one of the most effective strategies for meeting all your goals regardless of budget and resource constraints. Here's how it works.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With today's challenging economy crushing marketing budgets, marketers are under unbelievable pressure to produce results with fewer resources and smaller teams. Good business requires good marketing, yet nearly half of CMOs said their companies plan to spend less on marketing in 2023 despite over 70% of B2B marketers believing content marketing has become more critical to their organization in the past year. Marketers are left wondering how they can do their jobs with less.

A content marketer's job isn't for the faint of heart. They devote countless hours to strategy, planning, brainstorming and execution across multiple platforms. Over 90% of content marketers create a mix of online content, yet most think their content is "just good enough" to get published.