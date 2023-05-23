Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

How Amplified Marketing Can Maximize Creativity and Drive Results Amplified marketing is one of the most effective strategies for meeting all your goals regardless of budget and resource constraints. Here's how it works.

By Lindsay Tjepkema

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With today's challenging economy crushing marketing budgets, marketers are under unbelievable pressure to produce results with fewer resources and smaller teams. Good business requires good marketing, yet nearly half of CMOs said their companies plan to spend less on marketing in 2023 despite over 70% of B2B marketers believing content marketing has become more critical to their organization in the past year. Marketers are left wondering how they can do their jobs with less.

A content marketer's job isn't for the faint of heart. They devote countless hours to strategy, planning, brainstorming and execution across multiple platforms. Over 90% of content marketers create a mix of online content, yet most think their content is "just good enough" to get published.

Memorial Day Sale - Save 20%! Unlock this premium article & so much more with Entrepreneur+

Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community with our Memorial Day sale! With your subscription, you'll get:

  • Digestible insight on how to be a better entrepreneur and leader
  • Lessons for starting and growing a business from our expert network of CEOs and founders
  • Meaningful content to help you make sharper decisions
  • Business and life hacks to help you stay ahead of the curve

Use code SAVE20 at checkout.

Subscribe Now Log In

Editor's Pick

These Co-Founders Let Women Freeze Their Eggs for Free — Cracking Open the 'Inaccessible' Industry. Their Cutting-Edge Model Solves Another Major Fertility Issue Too.
Lock
A Simple Household Chore Turned Into a Side Hustle — Now She Earns Up to $24,000 Per Month
How Real Estate Rock Star Ryan Serhant Made His Own Luck
Lock
Do You Judge People With Personal Brands? Here's Another Way to Think About It.
This Founder Created a Billion-Dollar Fitness Brand Using Communication, Teamwork and Community. Here Are His Secrets to Building a Franchise That Stands Out.
Lock
What's the Actual Cost of Unproductive Employees? It's More Than You Think.

Related Topics

Growth Strategies Marketing Online Marketing Marketing Strategies Social Media Marketing Premium

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Celebrity Entrepreneurs

Report: Jeff Bezos Proposed to Lauren Sánchez with a $2.5 Million Ring

The Amazon founder is said to be engaged to the Emmy-award-winning news anchor and pilot.

By Jonathan Small
Growing a Business

Charles Bililies of Souvla on Creating a Fast-Fine Greek Restaurant

Interview with Founder/CEO of Souvla Charles Bililies about being a fast-fine restaurant, believing in an entrepreneurial vision, and how Toast technology revamped his tech stack.

By Shawn P. Walchef
Innovation

How Ecommerce And Tech Companies Can Learn From Each Other

Direct-to-consumer brands and Saas companies have more to learn from each other than you might think.

By Patrick Frank
Business News

What Makes Ellie Mental Health a Top New & Emerging Franchise

CEO Erin Pash was skeptical of using franchising to expand her mental health business at first, but now she's seen the positive impact it can have

By Tracy Stapp Herold
Science & Technology

The Consequences of Neglecting Data Security for Your Business

If implemented effectively and across your entire organization, these threat-mitigation strategies will reduce your exposure to known cybersecurity risks.

By Under30CEO
Business News

Uber Suspends Its Diversity Chief After 'Don't Call Me Karen' Session Elicits Outrage

Head of diversity Bo Young Lee led a series of discussions about race and the experiences of underrepresented groups called "Moving Forward."

By Amanda Breen