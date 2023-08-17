Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

3 Tactics for Improving a Difficult Workplace Relationship Did you get off on the wrong foot with a coworker? Here's how to start over and improve those difficult work relationships.

By Kimberly Zhang

Key Takeaways

  • Keep in mind everyone has a different perspective.
  • Approach conversations with calmness and a willingness to learn.
  • Look for shared values and areas of overlap.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This story originally appeared on Under30CEO.com

We've all heard the saying, "People don't quit their jobs. They quit their bosses." It's an important professional truth and one that can apply to more than just a leader. Challenging relationships with co-workers, contractors, and professional peers, in general, can alter (and at times completely undermine) an otherwise positive workplace experience.

If you're struggling with difficult relationships at work, here are a few tactics to help you improve things moving forward.

This is a subscriber-only article. Join Entrepreneur+ today for access

Learn More Log In

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Leadership Public Speaking Relationships Team-Building Workplaces Ramptonsyndication

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

This Nurse Turned $500 in Savings Into $100 Million in Sales After Sharing Her Hair Care Routine on YouTube. Now She's Revealing Her Secrets to Success.

Courtney Adeleye sold $10 million worth of products out of her home within three years of launch.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Remote Employee Fired for 'Low Keystroke Activity' During Working Hours After 18 Years of Employment

The Australian woman is claiming she was wrongfully terminated and surveilled.

By Emily Rella
By Sam Silverman
Business News

'What Was She Thinking?': Video Footage Shows Tourist Scaling Trevi Fountain to Fill Water Bottle

The Trevi Fountain is one of Europe's most coveted tourist attractions.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Pilot Dies In the Bathroom After Flight Departs from Miami. Airline Is 'Deeply Saddened By This Event.'

LATAM Airlines Captain Iván Andaur Santibáñez collapsed midway through the journey, prompting his co-pilots to make an emergency landing.

By Jonathan Small
Starting a Business

A Retiree in Florida Started This 'Fun' Remote Side Hustle Out of Boredom. Now She Makes Up to $3,000 a Week.

When Chanda Torrey retired, she looked around for an enjoyable hobby that might also bring in some income. Now she's offering up her playbook to others.

By Frances Dodds