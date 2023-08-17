Did you get off on the wrong foot with a coworker? Here's how to start over and improve those difficult work relationships.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This story originally appeared on Under30CEO.com

We've all heard the saying, "People don't quit their jobs. They quit their bosses." It's an important professional truth and one that can apply to more than just a leader. Challenging relationships with co-workers, contractors, and professional peers, in general, can alter (and at times completely undermine) an otherwise positive workplace experience.

If you're struggling with difficult relationships at work, here are a few tactics to help you improve things moving forward.