3 Tactics for Improving a Difficult Workplace Relationship Did you get off on the wrong foot with a coworker? Here's how to start over and improve those difficult work relationships.
Key Takeaways
- Keep in mind everyone has a different perspective.
- Approach conversations with calmness and a willingness to learn.
- Look for shared values and areas of overlap.
We've all heard the saying, "People don't quit their jobs. They quit their bosses." It's an important professional truth and one that can apply to more than just a leader. Challenging relationships with co-workers, contractors, and professional peers, in general, can alter (and at times completely undermine) an otherwise positive workplace experience.
If you're struggling with difficult relationships at work, here are a few tactics to help you improve things moving forward.