This is a subscriber-only article.

Save 33% on Entrepreneur+ during our New Year’s Sale
Use Code NEWYEAR33 at checkout.

Subscribe Now

Already have an account?

Sign in
Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

3 Ways Businesses Are Staying Ahead of Regulatory Changes in 2024 Worldwide, regulators are always updating laws that govern industry operations. Here's what you need to know.

By Kimberly Zhang

This story originally appeared on Under 30 CEO

All around the world, regulatory bodies are constantly creating and revising laws and making regulatory changes that govern businesses operating in specific industries. While most of these laws are only applicable to large corporations that meet specific requirements, sometimes they apply to smaller businesses, too. That's why it's important to have a strategy for remaining in compliance with all applicable laws. It's just not possible to stay on top of ever-changing industry regulations manually.

The consequences of non-compliance are steep

According to data published on FintechFutures.com, the first two quarters of 2023 saw more than $3.7 billion in financial enforcement fines. A French ad company called Criteo was fined 40€ million for violating the GDPR by not getting user consent for targeted advertising. The original fine was 60€ million, but the company sought to get it reduced. Other companies in varying industries have also been hit with steep fines, and the only way to avoid this situation yourself is to stay on top of compliance requirements.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends Regulations Compliance Premium

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Flight Attendant Dies on Plane in Front of Passengers on New Year's Eve

The British Airways flight was set to take off from London to Hong Kong.

By Emily Rella
Personal Finance

This Stock Trading Course Bundle Is on Sale for $24.97, Now Through January 7

Regularly $400, this eight-course bundle features more than 14 hours of content on candlestick trading and analyzing stocks.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

'Absolute Disgrace': British Airways Feeds Customers '1 Piece' of KFC Chicken After Catering Problems

The flight was set to jet from Turks and Caicos to London, with a stopover in the Bahamas.

By Emily Rella
Business News

British Airways Employees Were Reportedly Told What Undergarments, Bras to Wear Under Uniforms

The new uniform includes a semi-sheer blouse for women.

By Emily Rella
Franchise

She Went from Being Homeless to a $20 Million Real Estate Mogul. And It All Started at a Crime Scene.

Laura Spaulding is CEO of Spaulding Decon, a company that decontaminates homes.

By Anna David
Starting a Business

This Former Amazon Employee Makes $1,000 a Month on His Parking Spot Side Hustle, and It Takes Him 15 Minutes

Justin Cambra has figured out a painless way to make passive income.

By Frances Dodds