Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In today's competitive business landscape, it's more important than ever for organizations to have a strategic and proactive approach to developing their human resources. Some organizations can afford an internal HR pro, and some are better off using an external HR partner. HR is responsible for everything from recruiting and hiring new employees to developing and retaining top talent for short and long-term strategic goals.

But what if the HR leader or partner could do even more? What if they could create a workplace culture and experience that is collaborative and supportive, develops employees and curates a positive and energetic workplace experience and culture that builds on the strengths of the individual and, subsequently, the teams?