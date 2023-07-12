Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

5 Effective Strategies to Capture Your Audience and Combat Ad Blindness Learn how to devise and execute ad campaigns that prioritize relevant and engaging content that can break through the noise and beat the competition.

By Sonu Yadav

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the rapidly evolving digital landscape, ad blindness has become a formidable challenge for brands seeking to connect with their target audience. To overcome this challenge and effectively connect with the target audience, actionable strategies are crucial.

A staggering 54% of users who come across ads do not click on them due to a lack of trust, while 33% of internet users find display (banner) ads completely intolerable. This statistic underscores the challenge brands face in combating ad blindness. Even if your ad manages to break through this phenomenon, the likelihood of it being clicked remains low.

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community! With your subscription you’ll get:

  • Unlimited access, including premium content
  • No ads
  • Subscription to Entrepreneur magazine
  • Four free e-books a year
  • Subscriber-only events with our experts
Subscribe Now Log In

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Marketing Advertising Growing a Business Grow Your Business Ad Blindness

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'This Is Wild': Internet Is Losing It Over Burger King's 20-Slice Cheese Sandwich

The bizarre creation just hit menus in Thailand.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Daymond John Slams 'Shark Tank' Contestants With Restraining Order: 'It Is Unfortunate That It Has Come to This'

Bubba's Q boneless ribs first appeared on Season 5 of the hit ABC show.

By Emily Rella
Business News

This U.S. State Was Named Best for Business For the Second Year In a Row

CNBC just released its annual rankings for America's Top States for Business

By Jonathan Small
Starting a Business

How to Be a Personal Concierge

Make every client feel like the most important person in the world with a personal concierge service.

Starting a Business

She Ditched a Corporate Career and Bet on Herself. Did It Pay Off?

On this episode of "Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch," find out if a new food company has investors digging in or saying no thanks.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Threads to Implement Changes to Common Complaints After Hitting 100 Million Users

Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, said the company is working on fixing some of the new app's most talked about issues.

By Madeline Garfinkle