If your small business is going to survive and thrive in 2023, there are specific things you need to be doing.

As your small business works through the first quarter, you may be looking at previous strategies and methods to see which were successful and which will be left in 2022.

That's how most businesses start the year off, right? However, this year, there are a few more unknowns. We've been warned that a recession is right around the corner. And while technically we may not be in one, a lot of businesses have felt the impact of sales slowing down and revenue taking a hit.