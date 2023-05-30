Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

5 Key Questions to Ask Your Audience When Conducting Market Research Ask your customers these five important questions to conduct effective market research and get a better understanding of your audience.

By Nicola Moors

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

How many offers have you launched that didn't get a single buyer? I'd wager that this scenario has played out in most (if not all) businesses. While there are many reasons this can happen, the most common reason I see as a launch strategist and copywriter is a lack of research.

The thing is, you can't afford to skip market research. Research is crucial to understand your audience (and create marketing that attracts them), validate your ideas and create other offers.

Memorial Day Sale - Save 20%! Unlock this premium article & so much more with Entrepreneur+

Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community with our Memorial Day sale! With your subscription, you'll get:

  • Digestible insight on how to be a better entrepreneur and leader
  • Lessons for starting and growing a business from our expert network of CEOs and founders
  • Meaningful content to help you make sharper decisions
  • Business and life hacks to help you stay ahead of the curve

Use code SAVE20 at checkout.

Subscribe Now Log In

Editor's Pick

After Her Brother's Death in Iraq Became News, a PR Strategist Learned Firsthand Why the Way We Tell Stories Matters — and It Changed Her Career
A Leader's Most Powerful Tool Is Executive Capital. Here's What It Is — and How to Earn It.
Lock
One Man's Casual Side Hustle Became an International Phenomenon — And It's on Track to See $15 Million in Revenue This Year
Lock
3 Reasons to Keep Posting on LinkedIn, Even If Nobody Is Engaging With You
Lock
6 Time-Saving Tips to Know Before Starting a Side Hustle This Summer
Why a Strong Chief Financial Officer Is Crucial for Your Franchise — and What to Look for When Hiring One

Related Topics

Marketing Survey Marketing Strategies Market Research Research Customer Research Surveys Premium

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Leadership

Are These 17 Biases Affecting You as a Leader? The Answer Is Likely Yes — Here's How to Address Them.

Having biases is an inherent part of being human, but that doesn't mean we don't have the responsibility to manage them and make sure they don't impact the way we lead.

By Julie Kratz
Business News

The Virgin Islands Want to Serve Elon Musk a Subpoena, But They Can't Find Him

Government officials would like to talk to Tesla's owner as part of an investigation into the Jeffrey Epstein case.

By Jonathan Small
Starting a Business

Is AI Opening the Door for the 100x Founder'?

We often hear the term the 10x developer — but AI is creating a startup environment that dramatically speeds up the time and reduces the resources needed to launch.

By Jamie Burke
By Entrepreneur Store
Real Estate

5 Strategies for Real Estate Investors to Survive (and Thrive!) Amid Rising Interest Rates

Rising real estate interest rates are not a reason to stress — they are an opportunity to invest.

By Chris D. Bentley
By Amanda Breen