5 Ways Your Business Can Get Ahead of an Economic Slowdown
Here are five things business owners can do now to help set themselves up for success during and after a recession or economic slowdown.
In Q2 of 2022, the U.S. economy contracted for a second straight quarter – a move that typically shows the U.S. is headed for a recession. Historically, small businesses are more likely to be hit harder during a recession. The budget constraints and reduced spending power that come with a recession hit small businesses harder, given the tightly controlled budgets they typically operate on.
While economists have varying views as to if, or when, the economy will hit an official recession, there are small steps business owners can take now to be ready, just in case.
Labor Day Subscription Sale - Unlock this subscriber exclusive article and more for 20% off today
Access all Entrepreneur content with no ads, unlock discounts, and get exclusive advice only available to our subscribers. Plus, our magazine delivered straight to your door.
Get 20% off an annual subscription today. Just use code SAVE20 at checkout.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
'Corporate America Is Killing Us.' Employees Share Gut-Wrenching Stories That Reveal a Compassion Crisis.
-
Planning a Company Offsite? Here's How to Ensure It's Inclusive.
-
The 'Lipstick Effect' Exposes a Surprising Truth About Our Priorities in a Recession. Here's How Businesses Can Cash In.
-
'I'm Not Going to Change the World by Myself, But I Can Start': How UOMA Beauty's Founder Merges Activism and Makeup to Fight for Change
-
How to Overcome Adversity and Persevere as an Entrepreneur
-
Peek Inside the Bentley Residences, Which Feature an Elevator That Will Drop Your Car Into Your Living Room
-